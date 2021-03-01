The Reset: Spartans back at final four

× Expand Kyle Parmley The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team won the Class 6A Northeast Regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team advanced to the state final four for the fifth consecutive season last Tuesday with a win over Huffman. Click here for the recap of the game.

Mountain Brook will play Eufaula on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Bartow Arena in the Class 6A semifinals.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team blew past Gadsden City 10-0 last Monday. Howell Polk was dominant on the mound. He went all five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters. Gabe Young led the offense with a double and three runs batted in. Patch Lyman had a double and two RBIs and Brock Payne drove in two runs of his own.

Mountain Brook earned a 4-2 win over Hueytown on Wednesday. Brennan Holden provided a strong start on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings of work.

The Spartans earned another win on Friday, taking down McAdory 6-2. Young was the top offensive performer, getting two hits with a double and driving in three runs. Charlie Berryman was sharp on the mound, allowing just one hit and a run in four innings while striking out seven.

Mountain Brook played a pair of games on Saturday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, splitting them. The Spartans dropped a tough one to Oxford, 6-5, after the Yellow Jackets rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a win. The Spartans rebounded in the following game to beat Spring Garden 9-1. Lyman led the offense with three runs batted in, while Brock Payne doubled and knocked in two runs. Braxton Wetzler went the distance on the mound, allowing just one run and two hits in his seven innings. He struck out seven as well.

SOFTBALL

Last Monday, the Mountain Brook softball team got its week off to a great start with a 27-0 blowout of Woodlawn. The Spartans got contributions from everyone, and were led by Maggie Reaves, who tripled and drove in five runs. Edith Kaplan had four RBIs, while Ellie Pitts and Claire Robinette each finished with two hits and three RBIs. Sarah Huddle retired all nine hitters she faced in three innings, striking out five in the process.

Mountain Brook picked up another win on Tuesday with a 7-3 win over Pleasant Grove. Kaplan was dominant on the mound, throwing six hitless innings and striking out 10. Pitts registered a double among her three hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Reagan Rape also had two hits, with a triple and two RBIs.

The Spartans fell to Class 6A, Area 9 opponent Chelsea 16-5 on Thursday. Kaplan was a bright spot for Mountain Brook, as she homered and knocked in two runs.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook soccer teams were in action last Tuesday, with the boys beating Chelsea 8-1 and the girls falling to Thompson 3-2.

Mountain Brook’s girls fell to Spain Park 3-1 on Thursday.

The Mountain Brook boys hosted the Battle at the Brook over the weekend and began things with a 3-1 win over Oak Mountain on Friday. The Spartans earned two more wins on Saturday, beating Southside-Gadsden 3-0 and topping Pinson Valley 5-1.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.