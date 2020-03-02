The Reset: Basketball falls in the state final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Lee-Montgomery vs Mtn Brk boys Class 7A Championship Mountain Brook’s Peyton Haley (5) looks to make a play during the second half of the AHSAA Class 7A boys championship game between the Spartans and Lee-Montgomery on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Spartans fell to Lee-Montgomery 40-38. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Saturday, the Mountain Brook boys basketball team fell to Lee-Montgomery in the Class 7A state final, as the Spartans came up short in their quest to win a fourth consecutive state championship. Click here for a recap of the game.

On Thursday, the Spartans knocked off Fairhope in the semifinals to reach the title game.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook baseball team hosted Chelsea and ran away with a 13-3 victory. The Spartans combined to score eight runs over the second, third and fourth innings to effectively put the game away early. For the Spartans, Davis White homered and drove in two runs. Brock Payne had three hits and three RBIs, Will Yarbro also drove in three runs, and Alex Gauld went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Mountain Brook swept a doubleheader over Jasper on Friday. The Spartans won 3-1 in the first game after scoring three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Curt Gann pitched the complete game allowing just one run on two hits and striking out nine in seven innings. Mountain Brook got another solid pitching performance in the second game, a 2-0 win. Edward Berry went the distance as well, striking out 14 batters and giving up just four hits.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team earned its first win of the season last Thursday with a 13-8 victory over Homewood. The difference was a six-run fourth inning for the Spartans to break a 5-5 tie. Catherine Grace Couch went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Edith Kaplan drove in two runs and earned the save in the circle. She pitched four innings, allowing two hits and four unearned runs.

Mountain Brook earned another win on Saturday, blanking McAdory 14-0. Sara Frances Berte, Margie Cashio, Maggie Reaves, Marrison Kearse and Kaplan all drove in two runs. Abby Creutzmann pitched three scoreless innings in the circle as well.

SOCCER

Mountain Brook’s girls soccer team added to its list of impressive wins with three more during the week. The Lady Spartans had back-to-back wins on Feb. 25 and 26 against Altamont, 3-0 on Feb. 25 and then a big win over Hoover, 2-1 on Feb. 26.

Mountain Brook then added a shutout, 2-0 win over Briarwood to close the week at 3-0 on Feb. 28.

The boys team went 1-1-1 on the week but lost an area match. The Spartans tied with Bob Jones 2-2 on Feb. 24 to start the week. On Feb. 25 the Spartans gained redemption with a 6-1 win over Altamont. Mountain Brook dropped the first area game of the season to Vestavia Feb. 27, 3-2. Mountain Brook is 4-3-1 on the season now.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys and girls tennis teams both took down Vestavia Hills during the week’s action. The girls didn’t waste any time with an 8-1 win over Vestavia. The boys held on with a 5-4 win over the Rebels.

The girls are now 2-0 while the boys sit at 2-1 early in the season.

GOLF

Mountain Brook’s boys golf team dominated the competition at the Joe King Memorial Tournament in Auburn. The Spartans took home first place by shooting a 580 and winning by 32 strokes. Gordon Sargent was the top individual golfer during the tournament with a 10-shot lead over the next golfer.

The Lady Spartans golf team started the season with a third-place finish in the Talons Up Invitational in Dothan. Mountain Brook was just two strokes behind the second-place finisher Trinity. As a team, the Lady Spartans shot a 260 with EK Parker leading the team by shooting an 87 in the tournament.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.