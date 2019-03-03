The Reset: Basketball claims 3-peat

× Expand Kamp Fender The Mountain Brook Spartans pose as state champions after winning an AHSAA class 7A championship basketball game between Baker and Mountain Brook on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team became the first team in history to win the state championship for a third consecutive season in Alabama’s highest classification with its win over Baker on Saturday. Click here for a full recap from the Spartans’ championship run.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team picked up a 4-2 win over Chelsea last Monday to begin its week of action. After Chelsea notched two runs in the first inning on RBIs from Carter Frederick and Will Peacock, the Spartans battled back to tie the game before going ahead for good on Beau Hubbard’s two-run single. Clark Griffin pitched the final two frames in hitless fashion to pick up the save for the Spartans. John Marks notched three hits and scored a run for Mountain Brook as well. Connor Ball started on the mound for Chelsea and went four innings, surrendering a lone unearned run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Mountain Brook traveled west to participate in the Mid-Mississippi Baseball Classic over the weekend. The Spartans played at Brandon on Thursday and fell 9-4, as they were unable to overcome a five-run fourth inning from Brandon. Colton Yeager went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs in the contest. Griffin and Collin Bussman also drove in runs.

The Spartans split a pair of games in the event on Friday, beginning with an 11-4 loss to North Pike. Will Baynes doubled and drove home two to lead the Spartans offense. A four-run fifth inning lifted Mountain Brook to a 6-4 win over Germantown. In that decisive inning, Will Yarbro doubled in a run and Harrison Ware, Baynes and Davis White followed with RBI singles. Dowd Ritter picked up the save, hurling the final two innings.

Mountain Brook concluded play in Mississippi with an 11-0 victory over UMS-Wright on Saturday morning. The Spartans notched a first-inning run then broke the game open with seven in the third inning. Yeager homered and drove in three runs on the day, while Yarbro and Ware each had two RBIs. Edward Berry got the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing just four hits to go with seven strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began last week with a 6-3 loss to Homewood on Monday. The Lady Patriots got seven strong innings of work from Zoe Couch in the circle, as she gave up three runs on five hits while striking out seven. Hunter Dunn doubled and drove in two runs for Homewood, while Ella Walker went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. For the Spartans, Chloe Hontzas knocked in a pair of runs.

Mountain Brook fell to Pelham 14-4 on Wednesday. Hontzas notched the lone RBI for the Spartans in the contest.

The Spartans played in Spain Park’s Jaguar Classic over the weekend. They dropped both of their pool games on Friday, beginning with a 9-6 defeat to Oak Grove. Turner Cole hit a two-run home run and Maggie Reaves also drove in a pair of runs. Grace Green drove in Mountain Brook’s lone run in a 14-1 loss to Oxford. Green also drove in a run on Saturday, as the Spartans concluded the tournament with a 13-1 loss to Tuscaloosa County.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team won both of its games last week to improve to 5-0-1 on the season.

The Spartans defeated Clay-Chalkville 3-0 on Tuesday before downing Vestavia Hills 1-0 on Thursday in their Class 7A, Area 6 opener. Pirmin Blattmann scored the winning goal in the second half, heading in a cross from teammate Whatley Thompson. It was the teams’ first meeting since the 2018 state semifinal, which Vestavia Hills won 1-0.

The Mountain Brook girls (2-2-3) lost to Chelsea on Tuesday 3-2 before competing in the Southeastern Shootout, held Friday and Saturday in Huntsville. The team tied Huntsville 0-0 in its first game and followed that with a 1-0 loss to Bob Jones.

The Mountain Brook girls will play at Oak Mountain on Tuesday and host area opponent Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. The Mountain Brook boys will play an area match at Spain Park on Monday before hosting Thompson on Thursday and Gardendale on Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field teams kicked off the outdoor season on Thursday by hosting the Five Team Battle Royale. The Spartans boys and girls both placed second in the team standings.

Holli Chapman (150 meters), Sophie Jane Knott (300 meters), Sabina Ortiz (2,000 meters) and Ella Cobbs (triple jump) all won events for the Mountain Brook girls. Hunter Harwell won the 1,000 meters on the boys side.

Mountain Brook will return to the track on Thursday at the Husky Seven Way meet, hosted by Hewitt-Trussville.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.