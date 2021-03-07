The Reset: Spartans win it all

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Spartans celebrate on the court as the buzzer sounds as Mountain Brook defeats Spanish Fort in the AHSAA boys Class 6A state championship game at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The Spartans defeated the Spanish Fort 56-43 to claim the Class 6A state title. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team won its sixth state championship in the last nine years with a win over Spanish Fort in the Class 6A final last Wednesday. Click here for a full recap of the Spartans’ run.

BASEBALL

Last Wednesday, the Mountain Brook baseball team rallied for a wild 15-14 win over Pell City. The Spartans scored eight runs in the bottom of the seventh and won the game on Braxton Wetzler’s two-run walk-off hit. Trent Wright hit a three-run home run in the inning to get things started. Gabe Young went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as well.

On Thursday, the Spartans began play in the Perfect Game High School Showdown tournament with a couple games at the Hoover Met Complex. In the Spartans’ first game of the day, they fell to North Broward (Fla.) 12-2. Brennan Holden led the offense with a couple hits and a home run. Mountain Brook lost its second game 4-2 to Cartersville (Ga.). Holden got the start and allowed two runs in five innings, with seven strikeouts.

Mountain Brook fell to Florence 7-6 on Friday, despite a double and three RBIs from Young.

Mountain Brook wrapped up play in the tournament on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Hoover. Patch Lyman was stellar on the mound, hurling a complete seven innings and allowing an unearned run on four hits. He struck out nine as well.

SOFTBALL

Last Wednesday, the Mountain Brook softball team took down Clay-Chalkville 14-2. Chloe Hontzas led the way for the Spartans offense, as she went 2-for-3 with a home run and five runs batted in. Ellie Pitts went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and striking out five.

Mountain Brook fell to McAdory 12-1 on Thursday.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook soccer teams took on Briarwood last Tuesday. The Spartans boys picked up a 3-0 win, while the girls fell to the Lions 3-1. Mountain Brook's boys beat Woodlawn 10-0 on Friday.

