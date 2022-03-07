The Reset: Spartans spring sports in full swing

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Elle Stokes (5) passes the ball as John Carroll’s Mia Was (16) moves in on coverage in a match at Mountain Brook High School’s Spartan Stadium on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team got its week off to a strong start last Tuesday with a 9-1 win over McAdory. Trent Wright led the offense with a home run and 3 runs batted in. John Robicheaux notched 4 hits from the leadoff spot, including a double and triple with 2 RBIs. Gabe Young and Ford Moffatt each drove in a run as well. Jack Allison got the start for the Spartans and pitched well, allowing 1 run and striking out 6 in 4 scoreless innings. Kenneth Diddell finished the game with 2 scoreless innings and 4 strikeouts.

Mountain Brook played in the Perfect Game Showdown in Hoover, beginning the event Thursday with a 5-1 loss to East Forsyth. Young had a double and drove in the Spartans’ only run. Howell Polk got the start on the mound, striking out 8 in 5 innings of work. Diddell finished it out with a scoreless inning in which he struck out the side.

On Friday, the Spartans got back on track with an 11-2 win over Huntsville. Robicheaux led the Spartans’ offense with 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Davis Peterson and James Graphos each finished with a pair of hits and a pair of runs driven in as well. Walker Allen and Gabe Young each drove in a run. Charlie Berryman talled 3 hits and scored a run, while Jack Thomas Kelly and Evan Bibb combined for the strong showing on the mound. Kelly allowed 2 runs in 2 innings, while Bibb pitched the final 5 innings in scoreless fashion, surrendering just 4 hits.

Mountain Brook finished the event Saturday with a 5-2 win over Spanish Fort. Young and Berryman each registered 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while John Cooper drove in the other run. Wright tallied a pair of hits. Robicheaux got the start, going 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. Diddell finished things off with a hitless inning.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team got last week off to a good start with a 13-2 win over Minor on Monday. The Spartans were led at the plate and in the circle by Marrison Kearse, who had a big game. With the bat, she went 3-for-3 with 5 runs batted in, scored 3 runs and stole 2 bases. In the pitching circle, she threw 5 innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Edith Kaplan was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, while Emma Stearns was also 2-for-3 and drove in a pair. Ellie Pitts was tough out of the leadoff spot, notching 3 hits — including 2 doubles — an RBI, 4 runs scored and 2 stolen bases. Chloe Hontzas drove in a run and Pearl Kast was 2-for-3 with 2 runs and a stolen base.

Mountain Brook earned a hard-fought 5-4 win over Cherokee County on Tuesday. Hontzas broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning with a go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Spartans the lead. Pitts had another great game, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI from the leadoff spot, while throwing 3 innings as well. Kaplan hit a homer and also threw 4 scoreless innings in relief. Reagan Rape went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base. Kearse drove in a run as well.

Mountain Brook won 10-4 over Clay-Chalkville on Wednesday evening. Stearns and Kast each finished the night with 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Kaplan drove in a pair of runs as well. Kaplan got the start in the circle, going 3 innings and surrendering 2 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits with 3 strikeouts. Pitts had a great game, notching 4 hits, 4 stolen bases and 3 runs from the leadoff spot. She also pitched the final 4 innings of the game, allowing 2 runs (1 earned).

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook soccer teams picked up a sweep of John Carroll last Tuesday, with the boys winning 2-0 and the girls earning a 6-0 victory.

The Mountain Brook girls picked up another win Thursday night, this one a 2-0 area win over Chelsea.

Mountain Brook’s boys earned a 2-1 win over Fort Payne on Saturday.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Patriot Open by 12 strokes over UMS-Wright last Tuesday.

The Mountain Brook Junior High boys golf team finished second in the Bumpus Invitational.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys and girls tennis teams knocked off Spain Park last Wednesday. The girls won 9-0, while the boys won 6-3.

On Thursday, the Spartans picked up 9-0 sweeps of Pell City, with the boys and girls winning all the matches.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed in the Husky March Classic last Saturday. Hunter Anderson won the 1,600-meter run, the 4x400-meter girls relay team won and Camille Gillum won the high jump.

Lucy Benton finished just behind Anderson in the 1,600, Lucy Redden was third in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Annie Kerr was third in the pole vault and Davis Plowden posted a third-place finish in the 800.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.