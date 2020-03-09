The Reset: Baseball wins Perfect Game Showdown

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Jasper at Mountain Brook BSB Mountain Brook’s Edward Berry (17) pitches in the second game of a doubleheader between Jasper and Mountain Brook at Spartan Field on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Spartan Field. The Spartans defeated Jasper 2-0 to win the series Friday night. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began play last week with a 2-1 win over Pell City on Tuesday. Davis White provided the only offense for the Spartans, as his two-run double in the fifth inning was the difference. Porter Phelan and Brennan Holden combined to hold Pell City to the lone run. Phelan started and went three innings, striking out six and giving up one run on four hits. Holden earned the win by going the final four innings. He surrendered four hits and struck out five batters.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook competed in the Perfect Game High School Showdown. The Spartans played their pool games at home on Thursday, dominating both contests. In a 10-0 win over Westminster Christian (Fla.), Will Baynes allowed just three hits in five shutout innings. Will Yarbro led the offense with a triple, home run and four RBIs. Alex Gauld and Ford Kelly each tallied two hits and two RBIs. In the second game, the Spartans blew past Locust Grove (Ga.) 11-1. Gauld doubled and drove in three runs to support a strong pitching performance by Edward Berry. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out eight in six innings.

Mountain Brook defeated Bob Jones 4-2 in the semifinals on Friday evening. Brock Payne knocked in two runs in the contest.

The Spartans won the tournament on Saturday morning by knocking off Buford (Ga.) 1-0. A first-inning run was all Phelan needed, as he slammed the door on the mound. Phelan was dominant over his seven innings of work, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team suffered a 20-0 loss to Class 7A, Area 6 foe Spain Park last Thursday evening.

Over the weekend, the Spartans played in Spain Park’s Jag Classic. They dropped both of their pool games on Friday, a 15-0 loss to Chelsea and a 17-1 loss to Dothan. Their run in the tournament ended on Saturday morning with a 3-0 loss to Hueytown.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team tied twice and won once over the weekend. Mountain Brook tied on Friday with Oak Mountain 1-1 to start the weekend. The Spartans bounced back with a 2-0 win over Prattville before tying in a high-scoring affair with Southside Gadsden 4-4 on Saturday.

The Lady Spartans dropped an area game on Tuesday in their only game of the week. Hewitt-Trussville shut them out 3-0 to drop the Lady Spartans to 0-1 in area play so far.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys and girls tennis teams went 1-1 on the week. The boys fell to Baylor (Tenn.) on Monday by a 7-2 final, but Mountain Brook bounced back with a 6-2 decision over Northridge on Tuesday.

The girls team lost in a 5-4 match against Baylor on Monday before sweeping Northridge 8-0 on Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mountain Brook’s outdoor track and field team competed in the Husky Seven Way Meet at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Thursday. Mark Waller finished in first place in the 400-meter run while coming in third place in the 300-meter hurdles event for the Spartans. Waller also posted a second-place finish in the high jump event. Hugh Stokes finished in second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Grayson Scott finished in first place while Camille Gillum came in second in the girls high jump for Mountain Brook. Maxie Sansom finished in second place in the girls discus finals.

