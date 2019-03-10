The Reset: Lady Spartans earn overtime win

× Expand Sam Chandler Mountain Brook Girls Soccer Mountain Brook's Ella Nichols (10) dribbles during a game against Chelsea on Feb. 26, 2019, at Mountain Brook High School.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began last week with a dominant 14-1 victory over Calera on Monday. The Spartans scored in all four innings they batted and cruised to the win. Will Yarbro and Colton Yeager each hit home runs for the Spartans. John Marks racked up three hits and three runs batted in as well. Will Baynes had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Curt Gann was stellar on the mound, pitching all five innings, allowing just an unearned run on two hits.

Mountain Brook fell to Thompson 5-1 on Tuesday. The Spartans evened the game at 1-1 on Baynes’ RBI double in the fourth, but Thompson notched a pair of runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to win. Baynes was solid on the mound as well, allowing two hits and a run in four innings of work.

Mountain Brook earned a 7-3 win over Homewood on Thursday. The Spartans jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings before Homewood cut the deficit to a run in the top of the sixth inning. But the Spartans put the game away with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth. Yarbro homered and scored three runs in the contest, while Harrison Ware doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs. Edward Berry got the win for Mountain Brook, going six innings with eight hits, three runs (one earned) and nine strikeouts. Crawford Doyle doubled and had a sacrifice fly for the Patriots.

The Spartans concluded their week with a 6-2 win over Pelham on Friday night. Mountain Brook trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth inning, but a four spot gave the Spartans the lead and they tacked on two more in the final frame. Ford Kelly’s bases-clearing three-run double in the sixth put Mountain Brook in the lead. Hayden Bruno earned the win on the mound, going the final four innings and allowing an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began last week with a 15-0 loss to Vestavia Hills. Mountain Brook then fell to Hewitt-Trussville 17-0 on Thursday. Hannah Borden homered and drove in four runs and Kailey Walters had a triple and three RBIs. Hayden Neugent allowed just one hit and struck out eight in her four innings of work. Maggie Reaves earned the lone hit for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook competed in a round robin event at Pelham over the weekend. On Friday, the Spartans fell to Pinson Valley 7-0 and Mortimer Jordan 19-0. On Saturday, Mary Dawson Gladney notched an RBI in a 10-1 defeat to John Carroll and the Spartans were unable to hold onto their lead in a 7-6 loss to Clay-Chalkville. Catherine Grace Couch, Sara Frances Berte, Reaves, Turner Cole, Gladney and Sarah Kate Sanders all drove in a run against the Cougars.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team fell to Class 7A, Area 6 opponent Spain Park 2-1 on Monday in penalty kicks. Sam Rysedorph recorded the Spartans’ lone goal in regulation.

Mountain Brook also fell to Thompson 1-0 on Friday before rebounding in a 3-0 win over Gardendale on Saturday. The Spartans are now 6-2-1 on the season. This week, they will play an area match at Hewitt-Trussville on Monday and compete in the Birmingham Metro Tournament.

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team beat Hewitt-Trussville 2-1 in overtime on Friday thanks to a clutch goal from Elizabeth Stokes. The Spartans improved to 3-2-3 with the win. This week, they will host Briarwood on Tuesday and play at Thompson on Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field teams competed on Thursday at the Husky Seven Way Meet, hosted by Hewitt-Trussville.

Gram Denning and Mark Waller led the Spartans boys. Denning won the 800 meters in 1 minute, 59.12 seconds, and Waller won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches.

Holli Chapman who won the 400 meters in 1:00.3 to pace the Spartans girls.

