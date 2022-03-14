The Reset: Spartans baseball wins 2

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Walker Allen (17) catches a throw as McAdory’s Gage Francher (40) steals second base in a game Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began play last week with a 14-4 win over Shades Valley on Monday. Trent Wright led the Spartans offensive attack with a home run and three runs batted in on the game. Charlie Berryman finished 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Gabe Young and Ford Moffatt each knocked in a pair of runs as well. Walker Allen, James Graphos and Mac Palmer drove in runs as well. Jack Thomas Kelly was stellar on the mound, getting the start and going 3 innings of 1-hit, scoreless ball, with 5 strikeouts. Thomas Marriott threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Mountain Brook fell victim to a late rally and lost 7-6 to Gardendale on Wednesday. Nic Rigdon hit the go-ahead double for the Rockets in the sixth inning, completing a comeback from a 6-1 deficit. Berryman led the Spartans offense in the game with 2 hits, including a double, and 3 RBIs. Allen, Wright and John Cooper each knocked in a run as well.

Mountain Brook got back on the winning track Thursday with a 4-1 win over Pelham. John Robicheaux was one of the key players in the game. He drove in a pair of runs for the Spartans and threw a gem on the mound. He pitched the complete game, allowing a single run on a hit with 11 strikeouts. Berryman notched 2 hits and an RBI, while Davis Peterson knocked in a run as well.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began the week with an easy 11-0 win over Shades Valley on Monday. Edith Kaplan hit a home run for the Spartans, with her three-run shot ending the game in the fifth inning. Marrison Kearse had a great night in multiple facets for the Spartans. She went 2-for-4 with a double and 4 runs batted in, while also throwing 5 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. Chloe Hontzas was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, and Emma Stearns and Patty Ann Frierson each knocked in a run as well.

Mountain Brook played a few games in Gulf Shores last Saturday. The Spartans knocked off Sparkman 12-5 in the first game, as Kaplan and Hontzas each homered and combined to drive in 7 runs. Reagan Rape drove in a pair of runs, while Ellie Pitts, Kearse and Tanner Battle each doubled twice and drove in a run. The Spartans fell to Bryant 9-0 and then lost to Saraland 8-4. In the Saraland game, Kaplan drove in a pair of runs, Stearns knocked in a run and Hontzas notched 3 hits.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Mountain Brook girls varsity soccer team beat Briarwood 8-0. The JV girls lost to Homewood 2-0 on Wednesday.

On Friday, Mountain Brook’s boys took down Southside-Gadsden 4-0 in the Battle at the Brook.

Mountain Brook’s boys won the Battle at the Brook on Saturday, beating Wetumpka 9-0 and edging Oak Mountain 1-0.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team finished second at the Joe King Memorial Tournament at Auburn University Club last week. The tournament was originally set to be a two-day event, but the second day was rained out. Vestavia Hills took the title, finishing one shot ahead of Mountain Brook after the first day of play.

In that day of play, Tom Fischer led the Spartans with a round of 71. Coe Murdock and Thomas Norris shot 74, Carter Brooks shot 76 and Alex Roberts posted around of 78.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys tennis team beat Oak Mountain 8-1 last Wednesday. In singles, Connor Jenkins, Luke Schwefler, Thomas Austin, Logan Woodall, Max Gayden and Trey Stiles all won. The doubles tandems of Schwefler and Gayden, and Austin and George Dumas were victorious as well.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.