The Reset: Spring sports stay busy

× Expand Erin Nelsin Mountain Brook's Grayson Scott is shown at this year's indoor state meet. Last weekend, she won the high jump event at the Homewood Invitational.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook baseball team earned a 7-5 win over Pelham. Patch Lyman led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Gabe Young also finished the game with two RBIs. Braxton Wetzler got the save, hurling the final inning.

Mountain Brook split a doubleheader with Jasper on Thursday. In the first game, Jasper ran away with a 13-3 victory, but the Spartans rebounded in the second game to pick up an 11-7 win. In that contest, Brennan Holden drove in three runs. Patch Lyman contributed at both the plate and on the mound. He tripled and drove in two runs and gave up three runs on four hits in four innings, while striking out eight.

Mountain Brook swept a doubleheader on Saturday. The Spartans knocked off Clay-Chalkville 12-1 then beat John Carroll 22-5. In the Clay win, Charlie Berryman led the offense with three RBIs. Wetzler went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to supply an offensive punch as well. Walker Allen and Young each doubled and drove in two runs. Young was strong on the mound as well, allowing an unearned run on three hits in five innings, with eight strikeouts.

In the win over John Carroll, Davis Peterson went deep for a home run and knocked in four runs for the game. Wetzler had a huge game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, homerun and two RBIs. He scored five runs as well. Trent Wright knocked in four runs, while Tanner Plummer and Grayson Long each doubled and had two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Last Monday, the Mountain Brook softball team began the week with a 10-1 win over Briarwood to notch a Class 6A, Area 9 victory. In the win, Marrison Kearse led the offense with a double and three runs batted in. Sarah Kate went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as well. Edith Kaplan was strong in the circle, allowing only an unearned run on three hits in the complete game effort. She struck out eight batters and also notched two hits of her own at the plate.

The Spartans picked up a 6-5 win over Shades Valley on Wednesday. They scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Kaplan pitched well in relief, throwing three hitless innings in the victory.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook traveled to Gulf Shores for the Pleasure Island Showdown. The Spartans dropped both games on Friday. They fell to Saraland 6-5 after allowing three runs in the final inning. Sarah Kate drove in two runs and Sarah Huddle allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits in four innings. Mountain Brook fell to 7-0 in the second game.

The Spartans finished the tournament on Saturday. They kept things close in a 7-4 loss to Fairhope and also fell to Orange Beach 7-2.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook soccer teams were in action last Tuesday evening. The Spartans boys knocked off Prattville 2-1, while the girls fell to Homewood 2-1.

On Friday evening, the Mountain Brook boys picked up a 3-1 win over a strong Altamont squad.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed at the Homewood Invitational on Saturday. The girls placed second and the boys finished third. Individual winners for the Spartans included Reagan Riley in the 1,600-meter run and Grayson Scott in the high jump.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook girls golf team finished sixth in the March Madness Invitational at Hoover Country Club last week. EK Parker was third overall with rounds of 77 and 76.

The boys team finished fifth at the Blue-Gray Invitiational.

