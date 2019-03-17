The Reset: Spartans soccer shows fight

× Expand Sam Chandler Mountain Brook Soccer Mountain Brook’s Joseph Armstrong (28) dribbles during a Class 7A, Area 6 match between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Vestavia Hills High School.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began last week on Tuesday by splitting a pair of one-run games with Jasper. In the first game, the Spartans claimed a 4-3 victory thanks to a pair of runs that scored on Harrison Ware’s ground ball in the sixth inning. Will Baynes pitched well in his start, going five innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits.

In the second game, the Spartans fell 7-6 in nine innings. Jasper scored six early runs, but Mountain Brook rallied to score six runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the contest. In the Spartans’ big inning, Clark Griffin got his team on the board with an RBI single before Ware drove in two with a double. Colton Yeager’s three-run home run as the next batter evened the game.

The Spartans got back in the win column on Wednesday with a 6-5 win over Pell City in nine innings. Mountain Brook rallied after falling behind 5-0 in the third inning, tying the game on a Baynes single in the bottom of the seventh, and walked off with the win on David Stone’s bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

Mountain Brook defeated Briarwood on consecutive days over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Mountain Brook yielded seven runs in the third inning but came back to win 10-8. Ware helped lead the charge offensively for the Spartans, as he went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Wesley Helms notched four hits for Briarwood and drove in a pair of runs. Stone helped stem the tide on the mound, as he pitched four innings of one-hit, scoreless relief for Mountain Brook to earn the win.

In Saturday’s contest, Mountain Brook was forced to rally once again and picked up a 7-3 win. Briarwood held a 2-1 lead entering the seventh inning before the Spartans put up five runs to go ahead. John Marks put his team ahead for good with a two-run triple to begin the inning’s scoring. Beau Hubbard also knocked in a pair of runs for the Spartans. Griffin pitched the final two innings in scoreless fashion to earn the win.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team fell to area foe Spain Park 19-0 last Tuesday. Kate Campbell allowed just one hit over her four innings in the circle, while the Jags offense took care of the rest. Caroline Wooley homered and drove in five runs in the game, while Maddie Majors registered three hits and four RBIs. Turner Cole reached twice for the Spartans, notching a hit and a walk.

Mountain Brook fell to Pelham 14-2 on Wednesday. Maggie Reaves notched a pair of hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Spartans. Sara Frances Berte tripled and drove in a run as well.

McAdory knocked off Mountain Brook 12-7 on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans got off to a hot start, as they held a 4-3 lead after an inning, but McAdory scored in nearly every inning to overtake Mountain Brook. For the Spartans, Cole went 4-for-4, with a double and two RBIs, while Mary Dawson Gladney also knocked in a pair. Berte registered three hits and scored three runs.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook girls golf team competed in Hoover’s tournament last Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Spartans finished fourth out of 16 teams and were led by Laura Catherine Goodson, who placed seventh overall.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team fell to Class 7A, Area 6 opponent Hewitt-Trussville 2-1 on Monday in penalty kicks. On Wednesday, the Spartans drew Homewood 2-2 in the Birmingham Metro Tournament. Zach Shunnarah and Blake Roth accounted for Mountain Brook’s goals.

This week, the Spartans (6-3-2) will play matches at Pinson Valley on Tuesday and at home against Oak Mountain on Thursday.

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with Thompson on Friday. This week, the Spartans (3-2-4) will play area matches at Spain Park on Tuesday and at Vestavia Hills on Thursday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field teams competed on Saturday at the Homewood Invitational. Gram Denning, a senior, was the only Spartan to win an individual event. He took first in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 59.74 seconds.

