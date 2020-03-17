The Reset: Spartans softball earns 4th win

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook vs. John Carroll Softball Mountain Brook's Sara Frances Berte (11) hits the ball during a game between John Carroll and Mountain Brook on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spartan Softball Field in Mountain Brook. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team dominated Pelham last Monday night to the tune of a 14-0 final score. The Spartans scored all 14 of their runs in a huge second inning in which they sent 18 batters to the plate. Alex Gauld finished the night 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Harrison Ware was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs as well. Ford Kelly and Brock Payne each knocked in a pair of runs in the inning as well. Beau Hubbard and Brennan Holden each hurled two scoreless innings, allowing one hit apiece.

Mountain Brook began its run in the Battle at the Beach on Thursday in Biloxi, Miss., as the Spartans fell to Long Beach (Miss.) 3-2 in 10 innings. Will Baynes was stellar on the mound for the Spartans, as he allowed two runs (one earned) in 7 1/3 innings of work.

On Friday, the Spartans won both of their contests. They began the day with a 7-3 win over D’Iberville (Miss.). Will Yarbro had a double and two RBIs in the game for the Spartans to support a strong performance on the mound from Edward Berry. He struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Mountain Brook followed that up with a 6-4 victory over West Harrison (Miss.). Six players drove in a run for the Spartans. Brennan Holden threw a scoreless 1 1/3 innings in both games on Friday.

Mountain Brook finished play out of state with an 11-2 win over George County (Miss.) on Saturday. Ware went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs in the game. Porter Phelan was excellent on the mound as well, giving up just two runs (one earned) in six innings of work.

SOFTBALL

Last Monday, the Mountain Brook softball team powered past Briarwood 10-2. Briarwood struck first in the opening inning, as Meredith Kellum hit a solo home run. But Mountain Brook’s offense woke up in the latter innings and the Spartans pulled away for their third win of the season. Maggie Reaves had a double and three RBIs and Ellie Pitts dazzled in four innings of work, allowing just three hits and no runs.

On Tuesday, John Carroll and Mountain Brook attempted to beat the incoming rain by playing in the early afternoon. The game reached the fifth inning, before it was suspended by lightning, with the Cavs holding an 11-3 lead. Phillips had two doubles and five RBIs, while Mallory Ogle was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs when the game was halted.

Hewitt-Trussville earned a Class 7A, Area 6 win on Thursday, blowing past Mountain Brook 19-2. Madi Mitchell hit a home run and drove in four runs. Harvey doubled twice and also knocked in four runs. Katelyn Murphy and Abigail Dorsett each knocked in two runs, while pitcher Hughes got in the lineup and finished with two RBIs as well. Sarah Hindman got the win in the circle for the Huskies. She allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings of work. For Mountain Brook, Abby Creutzmann drove in both runs.

Mountain Brook rounded out the week with a 12-11 win over Homewood on Saturday. Sara Frances Berte celebrated her birthday in style, homering and driving in two runs in the contest. Marrison Kearse, Edith Kaplan and Cooper Cashio each had two RBIs as well.

SOCCER

Mountain Brook’s boys soccer team finished last week with two wins. The Spartans defeated Gardendale 6-0 on Monday. On Thursday, the Spartans took down area foe Spain Park 3-2 to improve to 1-1 in the area.

The girls team split its two games during the week. On Tuesday, Mountain Brook dropped a 2-1 contest against Spain Park. The Lady Spartans bounced back with a 7-2 win over Gardendale on Thursday.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team dominated the week with two wins. The Lady Spartans swept Oak Mountain 9-0 on Tuesday and won 8-1 over Carrollton on Thursday. On Monday, the boys finished a near sweep of Oak Mountain with an 8-1 win.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook girls golf team finished in seventh place in the two-day March Madness tournament at Hoover Country Club. The Lady Spartans shot a 530 during the competition.

