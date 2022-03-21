The Reset: Girls win King of the Mountain

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Lucy Redden competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the Homewood Track and Field Invitational at Waldrop Stadium on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team swept John Carroll in a doubleheader last Monday, winning 10-0 and 15-8. In the first game, Patch Lyman led the Spartans offense with a double and 3 runs batted in. Walker Allen knocked in a pair, and Trent Wright, John Cooper, John Robicheaux, Gabe Young and Charlie Berryman all drove in runs. Jack Allison was stellar on the mound, allowing a lone hit with 4 strikeouts in 4 scoreless innings.

In the second game, Young hit a homer, drove in 4 runs and scored 3 times to lead the Mountain Brook attack. Berryman hit a double and finished with 5 RBIs of his own. Wright tripled, knocked in 2 and scored 3 runs as well. Davis Peterson drove in a pair, James Graphos scored 3 runs and Allen and Lyman each knocked in runs. Evan Bibb got the start and went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 6 strikeouts. Grayson Long threw 2 scoreless innings, striking out 3 batters. For John Carroll, William Gignilliat and Hayden Dupre each had 2 RBIs to lead the Cavaliers. Aden Malpass and Campbell McFadden both notched 2 hits and an RBI as well.

Mountain Brook began play in the Battle at the Beach in Mississippi on Wednesday, beating Tupelo 6-2 in the first game. Wright hit a home run and drove in 2 runs, while Lyman knocked in a run as well. Howell Polk was stellar on the mound, pitching the complete game and allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 14 strikeouts.

Mountain Brook dominated both games on Thursday, beating Westpoint 15-1 and knocking off St. Martin 13-2. In the Westpoint win, Berryman led the charge with 3 RBIs. Mac Palmer and Lyman each knocked in a pair of runs, while William Morton, Young, Cooper and Ford Moffatt went for an RBI each. Graphos notched 3 hits as well. Jack Allison pitched well, going 3 innings and allowing a run on 4 hits with 6 strikeouts.

In the St. Martin win, Young hit a double, a home run and had 2 RBIs. Berryman also homered and drove in a pair. Wright knocked in 3 runs and Moffatt went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Walker Allen and Graphos drove in a run each as well. Robicheaux went 3 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs on 3 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team took down Briarwood 16-1 in a Class 6A, Area 9 game last Thursday. Leading the Spartans offense was Emma Stearns, who went 3-for-3 with a double, 3 RBIs and 3 runs. Reagan Rape, Patty Ann Frierson and Chloe Hontzas each notched 2 hits, with Rape and Frierson each chipping in 3 RBIs and Hontzas driving in a pair. Edith Kaplan doubled in a run as well. Ellie Pitts scored 3 runs, while pitching 4 stellar innings in the circle. She allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 12 strikeouts. Briarwood’s Meredith Kellum hit a solo home run to account for the Lions’ run.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook and Homewood soccer teams met Thursday evening in area showdowns of top teams. In the girls game, Homewood took a 2-0 win. Mountain Brook toppled Homewood 2-0 in the boys game.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed in the rescheduled King of the Mountain Invitational at Vestavia Hills last Monday. The Spartans girls won the event, while the boys team finished sixth.

On the girls side, the 4x800-meter relay team won the event with a time of 10:30. The boys 4x800 team also took home top prize, completing the race in 8:23.

Ellie Fooshee finished third in the 400-meter dash, Mary Katherine Malone was second in the 1,600 and third in the 800, Lucy Redden finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, Julia Grooms was second in 300 hurdles, Camille Gillum finished second in high jump, Annie Kerr was second in pole vault, Davis Plowden finished second in the 400, the girls 4x100 relay team was second and the boys 4x100 team was third.

Mountain Brook competed in the Homewood Invitational on Saturday. The girls finished third in the team competition, while the boys finished ninth. Lucy Benton won the 800 in 2:12.9 and Reagan Riley won the 3,200 in 10:48. The girls 4x800 relay also won.

Hunter Anderson finished third in the 400, Malone was second in the 1,600, Gillum was second in high jump, the girls 4x100 relay was third and Clayton Collins was third in the 3,200.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook tennis teams swept Briarwood 9-0 last Thursday.

