The Reset: Boys soccer upsets Oak Mountain

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team edged Mountain Brook 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel on Tuesday evening. The only run in the game came on a sacrifice from Peyton Wilson in the bottom of the seventh, as he scored Kole Roberts and allowed the Bucs to walk off. Both pitching staffs were outstanding, as Hoover’s Cole Baker, Colson Lawrence and Daniel Swatek combined to allow just two hits and strike out nine over seven innings. Hayden Bruno went 6 1/3 innings for Mountain Brook, surrendering just five hits and the single run.

Mountain Brook got back in the win column on Thursday, as the Spartans swept a doubleheader at Gadsden City, winning by scores of 21-12 and 8-2. In the first game, the Titans put up four runs in the first inning to take an early lead, but Mountain Brook tied it in the following half inning and pulled away. Colton Yeager led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs. Collin Bussman drove in five, Joe Saia knocked in four and John Marks brought home three.

The Spartans took the early lead in game two and took the 8-2 victory after Gadsden City cut the deficit to one after the fifth inning. Yeager hit another homer and had two RBIs, while leadoff man Marks went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as well. Dowd Ritter allowed two runs and struck out 10 in five innings and Clark Griffin pitched the final two frames in scoreless fashion.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team fell to Oak Mountain 16-2 last Monday. Turner Cole notched an RBI for the Spartans in the game.

The Spartans earned their first win of the season on Thursday night, defeating Oak Grove 9-4. Mountain Brook put up four runs in the second inning and never looked back. Sara Frances Berte went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Chloe Hontzas tallied three hits to lead the offense. Cole and Grace Flynn also recorded RBIs. Sarah Huddle went the distance in the circle, giving up eight hits in seven innings.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Bradley Johnson Memorial early last week, finishing with a team score of -6 for the two-day event, winning by a whopping 40 strokes. The Spartans shot a 570 over the two days, ahead of Spain Park’s 210. Reynolds Lambert was the tournament’s low medalist, as he finished with rounds of 67 and 71.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team picked up a pair of wins last week to improve to 8-3-2 on the season.

The Spartans downed Pinson Valley 7-1 on Tuesday and Oak Mountain 2-1 on Thursday. Oak Mountain entered the game ranked No. 1 in Class 7A, but goals from Pirmin Blattmann and Whatley Thompson helped Mountain Brook pull off the upset. The Spartans, ranked fifth in last week’s 7A poll, will be off this week for spring break.

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team (3-4-4) dropped a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 matches last week to Spain Park, 2-0, and Vestavia Hills, 5-0.

The team also will be off this week for spring break.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field teams competed on Thursday at the Auburn Elite meet. Holli Chapman (400 meters), Ella Cobbs (high jump) and Gram Denning (800 meters) all won events for the Spartans.

