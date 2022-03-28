The Reset: Spring sports still going strong

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Carter Brooks hits from the fairway on the second hole during the Bradley Johnson Memorial tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course on Monday, March 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team earned a critical Class 6A, Area 9 win over Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon by a 3-2 score. Trent Wright hit the go-ahead double in the fifth inning, driving in two of the Spartans’ three runs on the day. John Robicheaux knocked in the other run. Chelsea’s Christian Kallaher knocked in a run for the Hornets. Both starting pitchers were exceptional, with Mountain Brook’s Howell Polk allowing 2 unearned runs in 6 innings on 4 hits, with 9 strikeouts. Chelsea’s Andrew Floyd allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 8 hits with 11 strikeouts in 7 innings. Mountain Brook’s Kenneth Diddell pitched the final inning to earn the save.

Chelsea rallied to earn a 4-3 win over Mountain Brook on Thursday to split the area series. Reid Gongwer hit the go-ahead double and drove in 2 runs in the contest. He also got the start and pitched well, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits in 6 innings, with 10 strikeouts. Kaden Heatherly came on to earn the save, finishing things with a hitless inning. Floyd drove in a pair of runs of his own. James Graphos and John Cooper knocked in runs for the Spartans, while Robicheaux got the start on the hill. He went 6 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team suffered a 10-5 loss to Cherokee County last Thursday. Reagan Rape led the Spartans’ offense by going 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 runs batted in. Marrison Kearse and Marianna Murray each drove in a run as well.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team finished in a 1-1 draw with Hoover last Monday.

Mountain Brook’s boys earned a key area win over Chelsea, beating the Hornets 3-0 on Thursday. The Spartans scored a goal in the first half to take the 1-0 lead into the break, and scored two more goals in the second half. Mountain Brook’s girls also beat Thompson 4-0 that night.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team competed in the Husky Hilltop Classic at Helena last Saturday. For the girls, Hunter Anderson won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.86, Clark Stewart won the 1,600 in 5:15, Lucy Redden won the 300-meter hurdles in 46.7 seconds, the 4x800-meter relay team won in 10:04 and Camille Gillum was victorious in high jump by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.

Davis Plowden won the 800 in 1:59.18 and the 4x800 relay team won in 8:16 for the boys.

Mary Katherine Malone was second in the 800, Callie Kent was third in the 1,600, Redden was third in the 100 hurdles, the 4x100 relay was third, Annie Kerr was third in pole vault, Lucy Pankey was third in discus, Ellie Fooshee was second in javelin, Clayton Collins was second in the 1,600 and Caleb Mumm was second in pole vault.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team finished fourth in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament last week at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Northridge defeated Vestavia Hills in a playoff and Spain Park finished third. Tom Fischer made the all-tournament team for the Spartans.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team swept Oak Mountain 9-0 last Tuesday.

