The Reset: Spartans baseball stacking up wins

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Baseball Mountain Brook's Gabe Young (3) pitches during a game between Mountain Brook and Jemison on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

On March 18, the Mountain Brook baseball team was impressive in a doubleheader sweep of Gardendale and Vincent. The Spartans beat Gardendale 8-2 then beat Vincent 8-1. In the Gardendale victory, Walker Allen, Tanner Plummer and Brock Payne each drove in two runs to supplement a dominant performance from Brennan Holden on the mound. Holden went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts.

In the Vincent victory, Allen led the offense with three hits, including two triples, and a run batted in. Patch Lyman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Wetzler had a great game, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and striking out five in two scoreless innings of relief. Grayson Long allowed just an unearned run in three hitless innings and Gabe Young struck out four in two hitless innings.

Last week, the Spartans played a few games at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. They split a doubleheader on Wednesday, beating Oxford 10-7 and falling to Wetumpka 11-0. In the Oxford win, Payne went 3-for-4 and drove in a run. Trent Wright was 2-for-3 with two RBIs on the day. Jack Thomas Kelly was Mountain Brook’s best pitcher in relief, as he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three.

The Spartans swept a pair of games on Friday, beating Jemison 10-6 and routing Hamilton 16-6. In the Jemison win, Lyman was 2-for-3 and scored four runs. Wetzler had a huge game at the plate, slugging two home runs and driving in six runs. Charlie Berryman earned the win, allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts in four innings. In the Hamilton victory, Trent Wright doubled, homered and knocked in five runs. Allen doubled and had two RBIs, Wetzler doubled three times and finished with four RBIs and Davis Peterson drove in a pair of runs as well.

SOCCER

On March 16, the Mountain Brook boys soccer team began the week with a 9-0 win over Shades Valley. The Mountain Brook girls picked up a 2-0 win over Hoover the same day as well. Mountain Brook scored a goal in each half to pull off the win.

The Mountain Brook soccer teams fell on March 18, with the boys falling to Homewood 5-2 and the girls falling to Chelsea 4-1 in area matches.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed at the Helena Classic on the Hill on March 18. The Spartans girls finished second, while the boys placed fourth. Winning individual events were Camille Gillum in the high jump and Hugh Stokes in the 110-meter hurdles.

Lucy Benton (third in the 400-meter run), Hunter Anderson (second in 800), Mary Katherine Malone (third in 800), Clark Stewart (second in 1,600), Kennedy Hamilton (third in 1,600), Caroline Carwie (third in 300 hurdles), Emma Grace Holt (third in pole vault), Max Kuehnert (third in long jump), Zach Bass (third in pole vault) and John Bugg (second in javelin) reached the podium as well.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Azalea City Invitational March 16, giving the Spartans their third tournament title of the season so far.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.