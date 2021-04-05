The Reset: Spartans win Bradley Johnson

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Golf The Mountain Brook High School boys golf team won the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament on March 30, 2021.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team fell to Chelsea 4-2 last Tuesday in the first game of Class 6A, Area 9 play. On Thursday, the Spartans fell again to the Hornets, 4-1. Braxton Wetzler pitched well for Mountain Brook, going five innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, with five strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team fell to Homewood 12-5 in an area contest last Thursday evening. For the Spartans, Edith Kaplan and Chloe Hontzas each drove in two runs in the contest. Sarah Huddle got the start in the circle and pitched two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook soccer teams returned to action last Tuesday, with the Mountain Brook boys dominating Clay-Chalkville 10-0 and the girls beat John Carroll 7-2.

Mountain Brook split a pair of area games on Thursday. The Spartans boys picked up a big 3-0 win over Chelsea, while the girls fell to Homewood 4-0.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team competed in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club last Monday and Tuesday, winning the title by 23 strokes over Auburn. Three Spartans made the all-tournament team, with Gordon Sargent winning the individual title, Tom Fischer placing fourth and Coe Murdock finishing sixth.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team competed at the Spain Park Classic on Friday. The girls finished fourth as a team, while the boys placed 11th.

John Bugg won the javelin competition with a throw of 162 feet, 1 inch and Camille Gillum won the high jump by clearing 5 feet. Mary Katherine Malone finished second in the 1,600-meter run, Reagan Riley was second in the 3,200, Clark Stewart was third in the 3,200, Caroline Carwie was third in the 300-meter hurdles and Hugh Stokes was second in the 110 hurdles.

