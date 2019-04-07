The Reset: Spartans continue area play

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook vs. Hewitt-Trussville Softball Mountain Brook's Chloe Hontzas (45) bats during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Spartan Softball Field in Mountain Brook.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

In the Class 7A, Area 6 opener for both teams, the Mountain Brook baseball team knocked off Spain Park 15-7 on Tuesday evening. The game was tied at 7-7 through five innings, before the Spartans piled up eight runs over the final two frames to pull away. Colton Yeager led Mountain Brook offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Collin Bussman doubled and drove in three for the Spartans as well. David Stone pitched the final 3 1/3 innings for Mountain Brook in scoreless fashion to earn the win. Conner Eberhardt drove in two runs for Spain Park.

Mountain Brook pulled off the area sweep on Friday afternoon, as the Spartans walked off with a 4-3 win over Spain Park. Yeager scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 3-3 in the sixth and John Marks came across on a wild pitch in the seventh to lift Mountain Brook to the win. Harrison Ware doubled and drove home two runs for Mountain Brook, while Will Yarbro racked up three hits. John Poist homered and drove in two runs for Spain Park.

The Spartans followed that game with an 18-2 victory over Vincent. Will Baynes did most of the damage for the Spartans, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three runs and six RBIs. Bussman doubled and drove in three.

SOFTBALL

In a Class 7A, Area 6 contest last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills softball team knocked off Mountain Brook 15-0. Gwynnie Hornibrook, Nikki Hammond and Arden Plugge all drove in three runs each. Plugge allowed just two hits and struck out six in the win.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team participated in the Azalea Invitational last Monday and Tuesday, with the Spartans placing third as a team. The Spartans then went to Columbus, Georgia, for the prestigious Hardaway Invitational. Mountain Brook won the tournament by 15 strokes, posting a team score of 4-under par. Reynolds Lambert finished second as an individual with a 5-under score.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team went 2-2 last week. The Spartans beat Woodlawn 11-1 on Monday, fell to Hoover 1-0 on Tuesday, lost to Mill Creek (Ga.) 2-0 on Friday and defeated NW Whitfield (Ga.) 2-1 on Saturday. Sam Rysedorph scored both of the Spartans’ goals in their victory over Whitfield. Mountain Brook is now 10-5-2 on the season and is ranked fifth in the Class 7A state coaches’ poll.

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team beat Gardendale 2-0 on Thursday to improve to 4-4-4 overall.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field teams won the Pelham Relays on Thursday. This week, they’ll host the Mountain Brook Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.