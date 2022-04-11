The Reset: Spartans soccer on long winning streak

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Jack Heaps (7) dribbles the ball as he moves past Homewood’s Cedric Durban (21) as the Spartans face Homewood in an area match at Waldrop Stadium on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball started a Class 6A, Area 9 series Tuesday with a 6-1 loss over Briarwood. Will Clark led the Lions’ offense with a double, home run and 3 RBIs in the game. Sam Hoff also drove in a run, while Cooper Higgins, Jackson Barnes and Luke Sibley all hit doubles. Brady Waugh also had a multi-hit game, supporting an outstanding pitching performance. Drake Meeks got the start and threw 4 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits, with 6 strikeouts. Jonathan Stevens threw the final 3 frames in hitless fashion, punching out 7 batters. For Mountain Brook, Ford Moffatt knocked in the lone run and Evan Bibb allowed an unearned run over 1 1/3 innings of relief work.

Mountain Brook rallied Thursday to beat Briarwood 5-2, splitting the area series. Charlie Berryman led the Spartans with 2 hits and 3 RBIs in the contest. James Graphos and Walker Allen each knocked in runs as well. Davis Peterson and John Robicheaux each doubled, with Robicheaux going 4 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing a run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts. For Briarwood, Sam Burr and Barnes drove in runs. Jake Souders threw 3 solid innings, allowing just a hit in no runs.

Mountain Brook dominated both ends of a doubleheader Friday, beating Spring Garden 14-0 and 11-1. In the first game, Berryman, Trent Wright and Peterson each knocked in a pair of runs to spearhead the Spartans’ attack. Gabe Young walked and scored twice, while Grayson Long, Bibb, Colin Couch, Moffatt, Cooper and Mac Smith each drove home a run. Jack Thomas Kelly was stellar on the hill, allowing just 1 hit over 5 scoreless innings.

In the 11-1 win, Peterson was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Berryman also knocked home a pair of runs and struck out the side in a flawless inning on the mound. Allen went 2-for-2, and Patch Lyman, Long and Cooper all drove in a run. Jack Allison got the start and allowed a run on 4 hits in 4 innings.

SOFTBALL

Homewood earned a big area win Thursday, toppling Mountain Brook 12-1. Hunter Dunn went deep, driving in 2 and scoring 4 runs in the ball game. Katherine Howell went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs as well. Zoe Couch knocked in a pair of runs and pitched 6 strong innings, allowing just a run on 3 hits. Eva White went 2-for-4 with an RBI as well. Marrison Kearse drove in the lone run for Mountain Brook.

SOCCER

The top two teams in Class 6A soccer faced off Tuesday evening at Waldrop Stadium, with the Mountain Brook and Homewood boys and girls squaring off. Homewood’s girls earned a 4-1 win, while the Mountain Brook boys got the 2-0 victory.

Mountain Brook’s boys earned a 5-0 win over Chelsea on Thursday night in area play. The Spartans win is a program record 15th straight.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, over the weekend to compete in the All American Track Classic.

Gracie Walker and Virginia Averyt got the event started by placing first and second in the junior varsity one mile run.

Hunter Anderson finished eighth in the 800-meter run, while Reagan Riley was eighth in the one mile. Lucy Redden went ninth in the 100- and 400-meter hurdle events. The girls relay teams performed well, with the 4x800-meter relay finishing second and the 4x400 placing fourth. Camille Gillum finished fifth in the high jump, while Ellie Fooshee and Allie Story placed fifth and eighth in the javelin.

On the boys side, Davis Plowden was fourth in the 800, the 4x800 relay was fifth, Caleb Mumm finished ninth in pole vault and George Lloyd was ninth in javelin.

