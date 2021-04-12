The Reset: Spring sports inch toward playoffs

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook vs. Homewood Softball Mountain Brook's Edith Kaplan (25) readies during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began a Class 6A, Area 9 series last Tuesday with an 8-4 loss to Briarwood. Gabe Young tallied three hits and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the Spartans. Tanner Plummer led the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.

Mountain Brook fell to Briarwood again on Thursday, 6-5. Young led the Spartans offense with two home runs and four RBIs, with Braxton Wetzler surrendering five runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook softball team suffered a 12-3 loss to McAdory. Marrison Kearse led the way for the Spartans offense by going 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in. Sarah Huddle was effective, going 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits.

Mountain Brook fell 7-1 to area foe Homewood on Thursday. Ellie Pitts was effective in relief for the Spartans, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook boys soccer team defeated Briarwood 5-1 in an area contest. The Mountain Brook girls fell 3-1 to the Lions on the same night.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mountain Brook hosted the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend. The girls finished third and the boys finished ninth as a team.

Reagan Riley won the 1 mile run on the girls side, while the Spartans girls also won the 4x800-meter relay. Hugh Stokes picked up the win in the 110-meter hurdles.

