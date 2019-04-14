The Reset: Spartans baseball swept in area series

× Expand James Nicholas Mountain Brook vs. Vestavia Hills Baseball Mountain Brook Pitcher Will Baynes during a Class 7A, Area 6 game between Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Sammy Dunn Field in Vestavia Hills.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

Vestavia Hills opened up a Class 7A, Area 6 series on Tuesday with an 8-4 win over Mountain Brook. The Rebels opened up a 5-0 lead after two innings and held on from there. Vestavia hit three home runs on the evening, from Colton Lewis, Grant Cacace and Hinton Livings. Livings also doubled and drove in four runs, while Cacace had three RBIs. Lewis went the distance, allowing four hits and striking out 10 in seven innings. For Mountain Brook, Will Baynes doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Vestavia Hills earned the series sweep with a 9-2 win on Thursday. Lewis homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Rebels, while Ben Saway had two hits and three RBIs. Garrison Cherry allowed four hits and two runs in a complete game effort.

Mountain Brook got back in the win column on Friday with a 13-0 win over Carver-Birmingham. Dowd Ritter struck out seven in three hitless innings to earn the win, while Hayden Bruno led the offense with five RBIs in the contest. Collin Bussman tallied three hits and three RBIs as well.

SOFTBALL

Homewood picked up a 15-3 win over the Mountain Brook softball team on Thursday. For the Patriots, Byrd and Couch had great games, with each notching four RBIs in the game. Byrd tallied three hits, while Couch homered and pitched four innings (one hit, eight strikeouts). Katherine Howell doubled and drove in three runs as well. Chloe Hontzas knocked in a pair of runs for Mountain Brook.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team (10-6-2) fell to Class 7A, Area 6 opponent Vestavia Hills 2-1 in penalty kicks on Thursday. Pirmin Blattmann scored the Spartans’ only goal in regulation.

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team (5-5-4) fell to Prattville 2-0 on Wednesday and beat area opponent Hewitt-Trussville 3-2 on Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field teams hosted the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend. The Spartans finished fifth in the girls team standings and ninth in the boys team standings.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.