The Reset: Spartans tennis sweeps section tournaments

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began a critical Class 6A, Area 9 series last Tuesday with a convincing 10-0 win over Homewood. Charlie Berryman led the charge for a Mountain Brook offense clicking on all cylinders, as he went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in. Ford Moffatt went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. James Graphos and Gabe Young also knocked in a run each. Howell Polk was stellar on the mound, going the full 5 innings, allowing just 4 hits.

Mountain Brook earned a huge 9-7 win over Homewood on Thursday, as the Spartans locked up a playoff berth and eliminated Homewood from contention. Davis Peterson hit a home run in the game, knocking in a pair, to give the Spartans a big lift. John Cooper and Young each tallied a pair of hits and drove in a run. Graphos had 2 hits, Walker Allen had 2 RBIs and Ford Moffatt scored 2 runs. John Robicheaux threw 5 innings and allowed 3 runs. For Homewood, Charlie Teel drove in 3 and Jack Couch knocked in a pair. Levi Nickoli had an RBI as well. Witt Brown pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

Chelsea earned the area title with a 12-7 win over Mountain Brook on Friday in the area tiebreaker. Gongwer had 2 hits in the game, including a 3-run homer, and finished with 4 RBIs. Kallaher and Jones each had 2 hits, while Morgan and Campbell McCluney each drove in a run. Heatherly earned the win and Steven Shelton locked down the save. For Mountain Brook, Moffatt knocked in 2 runs, while Allen and Cooper each knocked in a run as well.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team earned an area win last Tuesday, beating Briarwood 17-8 in a high-scoring contest. Edith Kaplan went deep for the Spartans, finishing the game with a pair of runs batted in. Tanner Battle registered 4 hits, with a pair of doubles, an RBI and 3 runs scored. Patty Ann Frierson, Claire Robinett and Reagan Rape each finished the night with 3 hits, with Rape driving in 3 runs, Robinett knocking in a pair and Frierson knocking one home as well. Marrison Kearse and Chloe Hontzas had 2 RBIs, while Emma Stearns and Ellie Pitts drove in a run. Pitts pitched well for the Spartans, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits in 4 innings, with 9 strikeouts. For Briarwood, Meredith Kellum hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Kate Atkinson went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and 3 runs, Cameron Fountain was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, Bella Williams had 2 hits and an RBI, and Ashley Heinemann drove in a run.

Oak Mountain got back in the win column Thursday, blowing past Mountain Brook 12-2. Emily Mackin had a huge game offensively, hitting a homer and knocking in 5 runs. Katona had a pair of hits and drove in 3, while Hart and Graham each had 2 hits and an RBI. Makenzie Price contributed in multiple facets, tallying a pair of hits and an RBI at the plate, while pitching 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 5 hits. For Mountain Brook, Pitts went 2-for-3 with a run driven in.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook girls soccer team earned a big 2-1 win over Chelsea in area action.

Mountain Brook’s girls celebrated senior night Thursday with a 2-1 win over Northridge.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mountain Brook hosted the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend, with the high school girls team winning the event and the middle school girls finishing second.

Lucy Benton won the 800-meter run, with Reagan Riley placing third and Hunter Anderson finishing fifth. Benton also placed second in the 400. In the one mile run, Riley was second and Anderson placed fourth. Lucy Redden finished third in the 300-meter hurdles. Camille Gillum won the high jump competition and Ellie Fooshee was fifth in the javelin. On the boys side, Davis Plowden was fifth in the 800.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook tennis teams swept the Class 6A, Section 4 tournaments last week. The Spartans boys and girls will be in the state tournament in Mobile later this week. In the girls meet, Mountain Brook swept the top spots in all six singles brackets and all three doubles brackets. The Mountain Brook boys won all the singles and doubles brackets with the exception of No. 1 singles.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook girls golf team won all four matches in the Battle of the Borders four-ball event in Lanett last Monday.

