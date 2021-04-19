The Reset: Spartans tennis advances to state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Tennis The Mountain Brook girls team swept the section tennis tournament April 12, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team fell to Homewood 3-1 last Tuesday in the first game of a Class 6A, Area 9 series. Despite the loss, Brennan Holden pitched well for the Spartans, going the distance and allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out seven in his outing.

Despite missing out on the playoffs, Mountain Brook finished its regular season on Thursday with a 4-0 win over Homewood. Davis Peterson drove in two runs for the Spartans, while Braxton Wetzler hurled a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out nine batters.

Mountain Brook finished the season with a 17-13 record.

SOFTBALL

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook softball team picked up a 12-1 win over Briarwood in Class 6A, Area 9 play. Edith Kaplan was the standout for the Spartans, doing it all in the circle and at the plate. She allowed only an unearned run on four hits in five innings, striking out five as well. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run and finished with six RBIs. Ellie Pitts also scored three runs for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook earned a 3-0 win over Shades Valley on Thursday. Pitts led the way for the Spartans, pitching the complete game shutout and driving in two runs of her own.

SOCCER

Homewood took down Mountain Brook’s boys soccer team 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday in a big area showdown. Mountain Brook scored first and held the 1-0 edge at halftime. Yousef Nasser tied the game at 1-1 with about 10 minutes to play in regulation. Jacob Sitton scored the game-winner in overtime for the Patriots.

Mountain Brook’s girls fell to area foe Chelsea 6-2 on Tuesday.

Mountain Brook’s boys picked up a 9-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday.

This week, the Mountain Brook boys begin the Class 6A playoffs with a first-round matchup at Gardendale at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook tennis teams won the section tournaments last week. On Monday, the girls finished off a perfect 9-0 sweep. On Tuesday, the boys won 6-3. Both teams will advance to the Class 6A state tournament this Monday and Tuesday in Mobile.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team competed at the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last Friday. The girls finished second and the boys placed fifth as a team.

Winning individual events for the Spartans were Reagan Riley in the 1,600-meter run, Davis Plowden in the 800 and John Bugg in the javelin competition.

Mary Katherine Malone (second in 800), Clark Stewart (second in 1,600), Julia Grooms (second in 300-meter hurdles and second in pole vault), Caroline Carwie (third in 300 hurdles), Camille Gillum (third in high jump) and Hugh Stokes (third in 110 hurdles) all reached the podium as well.

The team will compete at the Class 6A, Section 2 meet in Trussville this weekend.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook girls golf team placed ninth in the Auburn Invitational last Monday.

Mountain Brook’s boys won the Tom Bell Memorial last week with a -24 team score. Gordon Sargent led the way with a -10 over two rounds. Tom Fischer finished at -8, Coe Murdock was -4, Evans Gross was +2, Cole Imig was -2, Will Feagin was -5 and Robert Grubbs was +7.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.