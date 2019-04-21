The Reset: Spartans baseball concludes season

× Expand James Nicholas Mountain Brook vs. Vestavia Hills Baseball Mountain Brook’s Collin Bussman during a Class 7A, Area 6 game between Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Sammy Dunn Field in Vestavia Hills.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Hewitt-Trussville baseball team locked up its playoff spot last Tuesday evening with a 5-3 win over Mountain Brook, eliminating the Spartans from playoff contention. Michael Fowler went the distance on the mound, striking out 11 batters in the process. Zach Defnall homered for the Huskies, while Kerrigan Edmonson and Tyler Mauldin each drove in runs as well. Ford Kelly knocked in two runs for Mountain Brook.

Hewitt-Trussville wrapped up the area slate with an 8-1 win over Mountain Brook on Wednesday evening. The Huskies scored all eight of their runs in the first three innings and controlled the game from there. Jared Waites went 6 2/3 innings for the Huskies, allowing just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts. Keith Lanum and Tyler Mauldin each drove home two runs for Hewitt-Trussville, while Defnall registered a pair of extra-base hits. Mountain Brook got its run on a Will Baynes home run.

The area series ended the Spartans season, as they finished the campaign with a 24-11 overall record. Seniors on the team included Brooks Autrey, Collin Bussman, Hayden Bruno, James Burkett, John Marks, Joe Saia, Dowd Ritter and Colton Yeager.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team locked up the Class 7A, Area 6 title with a 15-3 win over Mountain Brook on Tuesday. Alexis Anderson hit a home run for the Jags, while Taylor Harrington went 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs batted in. Annabelle Widra had three hits and two RBIs, while Lindsay Parker drove home three as well. Sara Frances Berte, Chloe Hontzas and Turner Cole knocked in the runs for Mountain Brook.

Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook wrapped up area play on Wednesday, with Hewitt claiming a 16-0 victory. Harvey had two hits and three RBIs for the Huskies, while Gracie Reeves knocked in a pair of runs. Hayden Neugent was nearly perfect, as she threw a no-hitter, walking just one and striking out six in three innings.

Mountain Brook fell to Clay-Chalkville 15-5 on Thursday afternoon. Clay-Chalkville’s Rachel Smith went 4-for-4 with a home run and eight RBIs on the day. For Mountain Brook, Ellie Pitts registered a couple of hits and drove in two runs.

This week, the Spartans wrap up the regular season with home games against Pleasant Grove on Monday and Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Tom Bell Memorial tournament at Limestone Springs last Tuesday, firing a two-day score of 11-under par to roll to the victory. William Wann was the top individual with his two-day total of 9-under.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team won the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last Monday, defeating second-place Vestavia Hills 54-44 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Both teams advanced to the state tournament this week as a result.

On Tuesday, the Mountain Brook boys edged out Spain Park for second place in the boys section tournament. Vestavia Hills won the tournament with 47 points, and Mountain Brook scored 35 to Spain Park’s 31, allowing the Spartans to advance to the state tournament.

The 7A state tournament will be held this Monday and Tuesday at the Jimmy Johns Tennis Center in Decatur.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team (11-6-2) defeated Class 7A, Area 6 opponent Spain Park 2-1 in penalty kicks on Monday. This week, the Spartans will play a key area match against Hewitt-Trussville that will likely determine their playoff fate.

The Mountain Brook girls (5-6-5) fell to Vestavia Hills 2-0 on Tuesday and tied Homewood 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spartans have been eliminated from playoff contention.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.