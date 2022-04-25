The Reset: Girls tennis wins state again

× Expand Kyle Parmley State Tennis Tournament Mountain Brook's Lillian Still competes during a Class 6A state tournament match on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mobile Tennis Center. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team swept its Class 6A first round playoff series last Friday. The Spartans beat Scottsboro 3-0 and 4-2 to advance to the second round.

In the first game, John Robicheaux and Kenneth Diddell combined to throw the shutout. Robicheaux went the first 6 innings, allowing only 5 hits on the day. Diddell came on to record the final three outs and record the save. Offensively, Mountain Brook did all of its damage in the fourth inning, as consecutive run-scoring hits from Charlie Berryman, Walker Allen and Ford Moffatt was all the Spartans needed. Those were 3 of the 4 hits in the game, with Allen adding another one.

Mountain Brook scored twice in the sixth inning to overtake Scottsboro 4-2 in the second game of the series. Allen’s fielder’s choice brought in the go-ahead run, with Moffatt’s RBI single putting the Spartans ahead 4-2. The Spartans jumped out early, as John Cooper drew a bases loaded walk and Allen scored on a passed ball to give them a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Scottsboro notched single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game. Howell Polk was stellar on the hill, going the complete game, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits, striking out 11 batters.

This weekend, the Spartans host Hartselle in the second round of the playoffs. A Friday doubleheader is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., with an if-necessary third game set for Saturday afternoon.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team notched a big 9-5 win over area rival Homewood last Tuesday. Edith Kaplan hit the go-ahead home run for the Spartans and finished with 3 runs batted in on the night. Reagan Rape knocked in a pair of runs, Chloe Hontzas went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Claire Robinett had 2 hits and a run batted in as well. Kara Leigh Whitaker pitched well in the circle, going 5 innings and allowing a single run on 3 hits. For Homewood, Katherine Howell and Zoe Couch homered, with Couch finishing with 3 hits and 3 RBIs. Susanna Sheehan finished a home run shy of the cycle and knocked in a run.

Mountain Brook suffered a 15-9 loss to Chelsea on Thursday to wrap up area play. Chelsea scored 6 runs in the first inning and ran away with it from there. Mountain Brook hit the ball well throughout the game, with Marianna Murray going 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs to lead the way. Kaplan and Emma Stearns each drove in a pair, while Ellie Pitts and Rape knocked on in as well.

Mountain Brook played in the Hoover Classic over the weekend, dropping all four games against stout competition. On Friday, the Spartans fell to Thompson 14-3 and to Elmore County 14-4. Against Thompson, Stearns and Robinett knocked in runs. Against Elmore County, Hontzas knocked in a pair and Marrison Kearse drove in a run.

On Saturday, the Spartans fell to Saraland 5-4 in a tight game and lost to Curry 14-3 to wrap up the tournament. Kearse, Hontzas and Patty Ann Frierson all had RBIs in the Saraland game, while Pitts only surrendered 4 runs on 4 hits in 5 innings of work in the circle. Against Curry, Pearl Kast and Kearse drove in a run each.

Mountain Brook will finish out the regular season this week before area tournament play.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook soccer teams pulled off critical area wins over Briarwood last Tuesday, with the boys winning 4-0 and the girls winning 3-2.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team won the Class 6A state championship last week, winning the program’s fifth straight. The boys finished in second place, falling just short of Northridge. Check back with Village Living later this week for a full recap of the state tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed in the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last Friday. The Spartans girls finished third and the boys finished fifth in the team competition.

Reagan Riley won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:03, while Virginia Averyt won the 3,200 in 11:38. The girls 4x400-meter relay team won in 4:07. On the boys side, Davis Plowden won in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.

Hunter Anderson finished second in the 800 and third in the 400, Lucy redden was second in the 300-meter hurdles, Camille Gillum was second in high jump, the boys 4x400 relay team was second and George Lloyd was third in the javelin competition.

