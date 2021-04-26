The Reset: Spartans girls tennis wins state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook High School girls tennis team won the Class 6A state championship on Friday, April 23, 2021.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team blew past Clay-Chalkville last Tuesday, winning 21-1. Ellie Pitts led the way for the Spartans, driving in two runs, scoring three and allowing one run on three hits in three innings in the circle. Marrison Kearse drove in four runs for the Spartans, Chloe Hontzas knocked in three and Sarah Kate Sanders and Reagan Rape each knocked in a pair. Edith Kaplan and Maggie Reaves both drove in a run and scored three times.

Mountain Brook picked up its 11th win of the season on Wednesday, beating Woodlawn 16-0. Kearse led the charge for the Spartans offense once again, hitting a home run and driving in six runs in the contest. Claire Robinett hit a homer and drove in three runs, while Kaplan and Sarah Kate Sanders each had two RBIs. Sarah Huddle did not allow a hit and struck out seven in three innings of work.

SOCCER

On Friday, the Mountain Brook boys soccer team earned a 4-0 win over Gardendale in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Spartans host Pinson Valley at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the second round of the playoffs.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team competed in the Class 6A, Section 2 meet over the weekend at Hewitt-Trussville. The Spartans girls won the team trophy and the boys finished as the runners-up and several athletes qualifying for the state meet, which will be this weekend in Gulf Shores.

Grayson Scott won the high jump and long jump competitions, Julia Grooms won the pole vault, Davis Plowden won the 800-meter run, Hugh Stokes won the 110-meter hurdles, John Bugg won the javelin and the girls 4x800-meter relay team took home top honors.

Other Spartans making it to the podium were Lucy Benton (third in 400), Reagan Riley (third in 800, second in 3,200 and second in 1,600), Clark Stewart (third in 1,600 and third in 3,200), Lucy Redden (second in 100 hurdles), Grooms (third in 100 hurdles and second in 300 hurdles), Caroline Carwie (third in 300 hurdles), Camille Gillum (second in high jump), Annie Kerr (third in pole vault), Scott (second in triple jump), Madeline Baltz (second in javelin), Plowden (second in 1,600), Harry Clark (third in 3,200), Thomas Renneker (second in pole vault), Zach Bass (third in pole vault) and George Lloyd (third in javelin).

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook tennis teams concluded the season with the state tournament last week in Mobile, with the Spartans girls dominating and claiming the Class 6A state championship. The boys earned the runner-up trophy, being narrowly defeated by Montgomery Academy.

Check back in the coming days for a full recap of the state tournament.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook golf teams are set to compete at the sectional tournaments this week. The top two teams from sectionals advance to sub-state.

