The Reset: Lady Spartans win 3rd straight tennis title

× Expand Kyle Parmley State Tennis Tournament Mountain Brook's Emma Karcher during the Class 7A state tennis tournament on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex in Decatur.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team won the Class 7A state tournament for the third consecutive year last Tuesday. Click here to read about the Lady Spartans’ triumph.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team honored its lone senior, Grace Flynn, last Monday and posted a 19-6 win over Pleasant Grove to give the Spartans their second victory of the year. Pleasant Grove posted six runs in the first inning and appeared to be in control, before the Spartans exploded for 17 runs in the pivotal third inning. Turner Cole went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, while EB Amason tallied a pair of hits and four RBIs of her own. Catherine Grace Couch had three hits and two RBIs, and Marrison Kearse drove in three runs as well. Ellie Pitts pitched well in the circle, allowing just one hit and no runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Mountain Brook picked up its second consecutive win on Tuesday with a 17-6 win over Clay-Chalkville. The Cougars held a 6-4 lead until the Spartans posted 11 runs in a huge fifth inning to break the game open. Cole led the Spartans offense with three hits and five RBIs in the contest. Sara Frances Berte tallied a pair of doubles and drove in four runs. Maggie Reaves and Pitts each racked up three hits, while Pitts pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings as well. For Clay-Chalkville, Rachel Smith went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

The Spartans will play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament this week, beginning with a game against Spain Park on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team (15-6-2) knocked off Chelsea 2-1 on Monday before notching a 3-1 win over Class 7A, Area 6 foe Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday. The victory secured the Spartans’ spot in the playoffs. Noah Blattmann, Sam Rysedorph and Whatley Thompson all scored in the game. Mountain Brook will open the playoffs at Hoover this Tuesday at 7 p.m

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team (7-6-2) closed its season on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Spain Park. The Lady Spartans narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mountain Brook hosted the Class 6A and 7A, Section 3 track and field meet over the weekend. The girls finished third in the 7A team standings, while the boys finished fourth. Individual event winners included Grayson Scott (high jump), Thomas Renneker (pole vault), Gram Denning (800 meters) and the boys 4x800-meter relay. The Spartans will compete this week at the state meet, held Thursday to Saturday in Gulf Shores.

