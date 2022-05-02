The Reset: Spartans excel in section meet

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley competes in the Class 6A girls 3200-meter run during the finals of the AHSAA Class 6A Section 3 track and field sectionals at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team was swept by top-ranked Hartselle in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last Friday. Hartselle knocked off the Spartans 6-2 and 5-1 to win the series. In the first game, John Robicheaux hit a solo home run for the Spartans. John Cooper drove in the other run and Walker Allen went 2-for-3 in the game.

In the second game, Trent Wright drove in the lone run for the Spartans. Gabe Young hit a pair of doubles and Howell Polk got the start, going 6 innings and allowing 5 runs (4 earned).

Mountain Brook finished the season with a 24-10 record.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began the final week of the regular season with a 15-2 win over Minor last Tuesday. It was a big night for the Spartans, with several players chipping in to the effort. Tanner Battle and Annakate Shea each knocked in a pair of runs, while a host of others drove a single run in. Emma Durr pitched 2 innings, allowing 2 runs despite not allowing a hit.

Mountain Brook wrapped up the home slate with a doubleheader sweep of Woodlawn on Wednesday, winning both games 17-0. In the first game, Emma Stearns led the offense with 3 RBIs, with Reagan Rape and Chloe Hontzas knocking in a pair of runs. Battle, Edith Kaplan, Claire Robinett, Patty Ann Frierson and Pearl Kast all knocked in a run each. Durr threw a no-hitter over 3 innings, striking out 6 batters.

In the second win, Kara Leigh Whitaker led the way for the Spartans, driving in 4 runs at the plate and throwing 3 scoreless innings in the circle. Marianna Murray notched 3 hits and 3 RBIs, Frierson drove in 2 and Robinett, Battle and AT Goldman had an RBI each as well.

Mountain Brook finished off the regular season with a 15-5 win over Shades Valley on Thursday. Kaplan was the star that day, racking up 3 hits, including 2 doubles, and 6 RBIs. Marrison Kearse and Rape each drove in a pair of runs, with Battle and Robinett knocking a run home as well. Ellie Pitts went 2-for-4 with 3 runs scored. Kearse pitched well, going 6 1/3 innings, with 3 of the 5 runs she allowed counted as earned.

Mountain Brook will play its area tournament at Chelsea on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team wrapped up the regular season last Wednesday with 2-0 win over Indian Springs in a game played at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.

The Mountain Brook soccer teams began the Class 6A playoffs with convincing wins Thursday evening, with the boys beating Jasper 10-0 and the girls getting past Gardendale 7-0.

In the girls game, eighth grader Sophie Hicks opened the scoring about 12 minutes in, off an assist from senior captain Isabel Smith. Goalkeeper Laine Minnich saved a penalty kick to keep the score at 1-0 heading into halftime. The Spartans broke it open in the second half. Ellie Keplinger scored twice in a row to make it 3-0, with Smith and Langston Lilly following with goals to make it 5-0. Smith notched her second and third goals of the game to get the hat trick and finish it off.

In the second round of the playoffs, the Mountain Brook girls play Shades Valley on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The boys will play Pinson Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Class 6A, Section 3 golf tournament last Tuesday. The Spartans shot a collective 298, beating Northridge’s score of 305. Tom Fischer was the individual low medalist, shooting a 68. Thomas Norris shot 74, Coe Murdock and Elad Sebbag shot 78 and Carter Brooks shot 79. Christopher Yeilding and Jackson Skinner also advanced as individuals by shooting 74 and 75.

Mountain Brook’s girls finished second in the Section 3 tournament, finishing as the runner-up to Homewood. Caroline Lacy led the team with a 97, while Mary Russell Wood shot 98 and Mary Lynne Hennessy fired a 99 to qualify for sub-state as individuals.

The Mountain Brook teams will compete in the sub-state tournaments this week.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field hosted the Class 6A, Section 2 tournament last weekend. The boys and girls teams put together impressive performances.

In the girls runs, Mountain Brook swept the top three spots in three of the events. Lucy Benton, Reagan Riley and Hunter Anderson swept the 800-meter top spots. Anderson, Benton and Riley went 1-3 in the 1,600 and Riley, Mary Katherine Malone and Kennedy Hamilton swept the 3,200.

Camille Gillum won the high jump by clearing 5 feet and Ellie Fooshee threw the javelin 111 feet, 1 inch. The girls 4x800-meter relay team won the event as well.

Lucy Redden finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x400 relay finished third, Annie Kerr and Julia Grooms tied for third in pole vault, Allie Story and Jane Earnhardt were second and third in discus, and Francie Morris and Story finished second and third in javelin.

On the boys side, Davis Plowden won the 800 with a time of 1:53. Max Baltz won the high jump with a clearance of 5-10. George Lloyd took the top prize in javelin, throwing it 161-3.5. The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams won as well.

Plowden also finished third in the 1,600, Clayton Collins was third in the 3,200, Baltz was third in the triple jump and Caleb Mumm took second in pole vault.

The state tournament is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

