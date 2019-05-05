The Reset: Spartans compete at state track and field meet

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Gram Denning competes in the 800m during the AHSAA 6A-7A Sectional Meet on April 27, 2019 at Mountain Brook High School.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team played in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament last week, beginning with an 11-0 loss to Spain Park on Tuesday. The Spartans saw their season come to a close on Wednesday in a 13-0 loss to Vestavia Hills. Mountain Brook completed its season with a 3-24 record and graduates one senior, Grace Flynn.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook golf teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last week. On Monday, the boys team took to the Country Club of Birmingham and came away with the top score to qualify for the sub-state tournament this week. Mountain Brook posted a team score of 289, 15 strokes ahead of second-place Vestavia Hills.

Reynolds Lambert earned low-medalist honors for the tournament after firing a 71 and defeating Spain Park’s Matt Stuart in a four-hole playoff. Evans Gross carded a 72 and William Wann and Gordon Sargent each shot 73. Mac Scott posted a round of 76. Coe Murdock advanced as an individual after going for 73. Cole Imig also competed as an individual and finished with a 75.

On Tuesday, the girls team competed at Highland Park and finished fourth with a team score of 250. Hoover and Spain Park placed first and second to advance to sub-state. The Spartans were led by Laura Catherine Goodson, who shot a 75 and qualified for sub-state as an individual. EK Parker shot 84, Eleanor Kerr shot an 85 and Helen Walthall went for 91. Ellison Wilson shot an 84.

The boys team and Goodson will play in the sub-state tournament on Monday at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team wrapped up its season on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs. The Spartans fell to Hoover 3-0 and finished the season with a 15-7-2 record.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field teams competed last Thursday to Saturday at the 7A state meet in Gulf Shores. The boys team placed seventh, while the girls team placed ninth.

Hunter Harwelll led the Mountain Brook boys at state. The senior finished second in the 3,200 meters and third in the 1,600 meters. He posted times of 9 minutes, 22.56 seconds and 4:20.56, respectively. Both races came down to the wire.

“I just kicked as hard I could,” he said. “I thought of all the people that have gotten me here and just kind of wanted to put forth the extra effort for them.”

Harwell, an Auburn signee, also ran a leg on the Spartans’ 4x800-meter relay that placed second in 7:57.96. Henry Hartley, Joseph Pitard and Gram Denning rounded out the relay.

Individually, Denning posted a strong individual performance in the 800 meters. The senior ran his best race of the season and finished fifth in 1:55.86.

Thomas Renneker led the Mountain Brook boys in the field. He took second in the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet. Mark Waller cleared 6-4 to place fifth in the high jump.

On the girls side, Grayson Scott had the best individual showing. She finished third in the high jump, clearing 5-4, and sixth in the long jump. Holli Chapman was fourth in the 400 meters in 57.8 seconds. Reagan Riley, an eighth-grader, took fifth in the 3,200 in 11:34.34.

Mountain Brook’s 4x800 relay of Lily Hulsey, Tessa Allen, Anna Balzli and Virginia Webb placed third in 9:38.5.

