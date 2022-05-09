The Reset: Girls track and field wins state, boys soccer advances to semis

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Finn Calloway (10) kicks the ball past Homewood’s Jackson Kittinger (10) in a Class 6A boys quarterfinal game at Mountain Brook High School on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Patriots 3-0 to advance to the state semifinal game in Huntsville on May 13. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament last week, securing its spot at the regional tournament.

The tournament was held at Chelsea, which won the regular season crown. The Spartans began the tournament on Tuesday with a 15-11 loss to Homewood. In that game, Mountain Brook held the lead for a few innings, before Homewood erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning and held on for the win. Marrison Kearse led the Spartans offense in the game with 3 hits and 3 runs batted in. Reagan Rape, Chloe Hontzas and Tanner Battle each knocked in a pair of runs. Emma Stearns finished with 3 hits and Ellie Pitts scored 3 runs.

Mountain Brook was forced to win an elimination game later Tuesday, beating Briarwood 6-2. The Spartans scored 3 runs over the first two innings to take the lead and put the game away with a 3-run fifth inning. Edith Kaplan racked up 3 hits and drove in a run, while Hontzas and Patty Ann Frierson drove in a run each as well. Pitts pitched a great game for the Spartans, going 7 innings and allowing 2 runs on 3 hits, with 13 strikeouts.

In a pivotal do-or-die game Wednesday, Mountain Brook outlasted Homewood 14-9. Homewood jumped ahead with 5 runs in the first inning, but the Spartans scored in every inning the rest of the way and pulled ahead for the win. Rape had 3 hits and 3 RBIs to lead the way, while Pitts went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, along with throwing 7 innings in relief.

In the area championship game, Chelsea knocked off the Spartans 18-7. Mountain Brook scored all 7 runs in the first inning, but the Hornets chipped away and pulled away once they grabbed the lead. Pitts had another strong outing, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Marianna Murray also knocked in a pair of runs in the contest. Kaplan was able to throw 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook will play in the 6A East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. The tournament begins Tuesday.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams won in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. The girls team beat Shades Valley 10-0 and the boys toppled Pinson Valley 7-1.

Both teams squared off with Homewood in the quarterfinals. The boys knocked off Homewood 3-0 on Thursday and the girls fell to the Patriots 3-1 on Friday.

The boys will play in the state semifinals this Friday at 11 a.m. in Huntsville against Fort Payne.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook girls golf team competed at the Class 6A sub-state tournament last Monday at the Terri Pines Golf Course in Cullman. The Spartans were not one of the top two teams, so their season has concluded.

Mountain Brook’s boys won the 6A sub-state tournament on Tuesday in Cullman. The Spartans posted a score of 293 to win. Thomas Norris finished tied for second individually, leading the team with a round of 70. Coe Murdock shot 73, Carter Brooks scored a 74, Tom Fischer shot 76 and Elad Sebbag finished with an 80.

Mountain Brook’s boys play in the state tournament this Monday at Tuesday at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook boys and girls track and field teams competed in the state outdoor meet in Gulf Shores last weekend. The girls won the Class 6A state championship, scoring 116 points to second-place Northridge’s 111.5 points. Mountain Brook’s boys finished eighth in 6A.

Check back with Village Living later this week for a full recap of the meet.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.