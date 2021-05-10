The Reset: Golf wins sub-state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Golf The Mountain Brook High School boys golf team won the Class 6A North Sub-State tournament Monday, May 3, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Class 6A North Sub-State tournament last Monday at Cypress Lakes in Florence.

Gordon Sargent led the Spartans with a round of 68 (3-under par). Tom Fischer shot a 1-under 70, Evans Gross finished with a 73 (+2), Cole Imig fired a 74 (+3) and Coe Murdock finished with a 75 (+4). The Spartans team total of 285 was 1-under par.

Will Feagin shot 69 (-2) to qualify for the state tournament as an individual. Coe Murdock shot 75 (+4) and Graham Hodges shot 74 (+3).

The Mountain Brook girls finished fifth at the sub-state tournament, ending their season. Seniors EK Parker (Spring Hill) and Helen Walthall (Berry) have signed to play golf in college.

Mountain Brook’s boys will be playing in the 6A state tournament this Monday and Tuesday at Magnolia Grove in Mobile.

LACROSSE

The Mountain Brook boys and girls varsity lacrosse won state titles last week. The Mountain Brook boys varsity team defeated Vestavia Hills 11-10 to win its third title in a row.

The Mountain Brook girls varsity team defeated Oak Mountain 9-6 to win its first state title since 2013.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.