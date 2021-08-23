The Reset: Football dominates, volleyball gets rolling

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook vs. Vestavia Hills Football Mountain Brook linebacker Quinn Thomas (25) signals the safety during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, AUG. 20, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook AL. The Spartans defeated the Rebels 33-3. Photo by James Nicholas.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team began the 2021 season with a convincing 33-3 victory over crosstown rival Vestavia Hills. Click here for a full recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team began the season last week, posting a 5-1 record in the opening days of the campaign. The Spartans began the season on Thursday evening and knocked off perennial power McGill-Toolen in five sets, 3-2. The win was the first in the varsity head coaching career of Mattie Gardner, who took over the program before this season.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook competed in the Juanita Boddie Tournament, hosted by Hoover at the Finley Center. The Spartans began play on Friday with a pair of wins, as they toppled Gulf Shores (21-25, 25-9, 15-10) and Hazel Green (25-15, 26-24). Mountain Brook wrapped up pool play with two more wins Saturday, defeating Jemison (25-17, 25-19) and Auburn (29-27, 25-23), each in straight sets.

McGill-Toolen exacted revenge on the Spartans in the first round of the Gold bracket, as Mountain Brook fell in two sets, 25-18, 25-22.

Some stat leaders for the week:

Hannah Parant: five aces, 18 kills, 42 assists, two blocks

Alexandra Carlson: three aces, 30 digs

Greer Golden: 30 kills, seven blocks

Lucy Redden: 34 kills, three aces, two blocks

Hannah Hitson: 24 kills, four aces, three blocks

Alice Garzon: four blocks

This week, Mountain Brook travels to Oak Mountain on Thursday and plays in the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville on Saturday.

