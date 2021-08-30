The Reset: Football dominates again, volleyball off to hot start

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) prepares for the snap during a game between Mountain Brook and Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Spartans won the game 38-7. Photo courtesy of William Galloway.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team earned a second straight win to start the season by dominating Huntsville 38-7 last Friday. Click here for a recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team posted another strong week last week and now holds an 11-2 mark after two weeks of play. The Spartans took down Oak Mountain in straight sets on Thursday, before advancing to the semifinals of the Guntersville Tournament of Champions over the weekend.

The Spartans defeated Jacksonville, Plainview, Boaz, Alexandria and Gordon Lee (Ga.) before falling to Sequoyah (Ga.) in the semifinals.

Some stats from the week:

Lucy Redden: 6 aces, 57 kills, 4 blocks, 41 digs

Alice Garzon: 28 kills, 12 blocks, 12 digs

Greer Golden: 5 aces, 30 kills, 17 blocks, 7 digs

Hannah Hitson: 43 kills, 7 blocks, 19 digs

Hannah Parant: 9 aces, 29 kills, 9 blocks, 31 digs, 140 assists

Alexandra Carlson: 5 aces, 54 digs

This week, Mountain Brook heads to Hoover on Monday night and hosts Briarwood on Tuesday in a Class 6A, Area 9 match.

