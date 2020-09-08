The Reset: Football dominates, girls cross-country wins

× Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook RB Michael Brogan (32) breaks free during a game between Mountain Brook and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Lawson Field in Birmingham.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team dominated Woodlawn 51-0 on Thursday night to improve to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Class 6A, Region 5. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans travel to Huffman for another region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team began last week with a win over Jasper, sweeping the Vikings in three sets, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24.

The Spartans fell to Spain Park on Thursday in five sets (18-25, 25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 15-11). Here are some stats from the week:

Celie Field: 16 kills, five blocks, 14 digs.

Hannah Parant: 21 kills, 29 assists, three blocks, three aces.

Lilly Gilbert: 17 kills, 13 digs, four aces.

Evelyn King: 23 digs.

This week, Mountain Brook plays at Briarwood on Thursday in an area matchup.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Mountain Brook’s cross-country team competed in the Warrior 2 Mile at Thompson on Thursday, with the girls dominating the event and the boys placing second. The girls put the top two finishers on the board, with Elizabeth Robertson and Mary Katherine Malone crossing the line first. Clark Stewart was fourth, Lucy Benton finished sixth and Gracie Walker was ninth. Clayton Collins was the top boy, crossing the line sixth overall. John Roberts (eighth), Harry Clark (12th), Bibb Albright (14th) and Davis Plowden (22th) were the other top runners for the Spartans.

