The Reset: Football, cross-country dominate

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook running back Heath Griffin (24) runs the ball in a game against Woodlawn at Spartan Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team got off to a flawless start in region play with a 49-0 win over Woodlawn last Thursday. Click here for a full recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team split a pair of matches last week. The Spartans fell to Hoover in four sets on Monday before beginning Class 6A, Area 9 play with a 3-0 win over Briarwood on Tuesday.

Some stats from the week:

Lucy Redden: 25 kills, 5 blocks and 20 digs

Hannah Hitson: 12 kills and 6 digs

Anna Frances Adams: 25 digs

Greer Golden: 5 blocks and 16 kills

Hannah Parant: 7 kills, 54 assists, 3 blocks and 15 digs

Alice Garzon: 9 kills and 5 blocks

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Homewood on Wednesday in an area match. The Spartans play in a quad match Thursday against Jasper, Bob Jones and Tuscaloosa County.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team put forth a strong showing at the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational last Thursday. The Spartans girls won the event and the boys placed second.

The Mountain Brook girls swept the top six positions, led by Reagan Riley. She smoked the field and finished her race in 11:33. Clark Stewart, Lucy Benton, Mary Katherine Malone, Hunter Anderson and Kennedy Hamilton were the next finishers in order. Virginia Averyt placed 11th.

Clayton Collins led the boys team, finishing fourth overall in 10:15. Davis Plowden and Austen Webb crossed the line seventh and eighth. George Pelekis (17th), Denton Russell (19th), Marc Debruge (22nd) and Bibb Albright (26th) also scored points.

