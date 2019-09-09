The Reset: Volleyball, football teams win big

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Celie Field (10) passes the ball during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook held at Homewood High School on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team opened its Class 7A, Region 3 campaign with a win last Friday night, improving to 3-0 overall on the season. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans visit Spain Park in another region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team improved to 16-5 overall last week after a pair of match wins over Homewood and John Carroll. Here are some notable stats from the week:

Grace Carr: 27 kills, 27 digs, seven aces, two blocks

Hannah Hitson: 35 kills, four aces

Ann Vandevelde: 83 assists, 18 digs

This week, the Spartans play a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 matches. On Tuesday, they travel to Vestavia Hills and host Spain Park on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team took part in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday, with the girls finishing second as a team and the boys coming home eighth. A pair of Mountain Brook girls finished in the top 10, with Reagan Riley leading the way (seventh, 19:45) and Elizabeth Robertson following (10th, 19:57). Parker Balzli was the top finisher for the boys, as he came across 28th in 16:50.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.