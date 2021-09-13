The Reset: Volleyball posts 3-0 week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Greer Golden (5) sends the ball over the net in a match against Briarwood held at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team improved to 4-0 on the year with a 48-7 region win over Huffman last Friday night. Click here for the recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team won all three matches it played last week. The Spartans dominated area foe Homewood in straight sets, 3-0, in a match between the top two teams in Class 6A. In a tri-match, Mountain Brook beat Bob Jones in three sets and swept Tuscaloosa County in two sets.

Some stats from the week:

Lucy Redden: 6 aces, 34 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs

Hannah Hitson: 5 aces, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs

Anna Frances Adams: passed a 2.36, 2 aces, 7 digs

Greer Golden: 19 kills, 2 blocks

Hannah Parant: 3 aces, 12 kills, 72 assists, 2 blocks, 16 digs

Alice Garzon: 10 kills, 5 blocks

Alexandra Carlson: 9 assists, 23 digs

This week, Mountain Brook plays area road matches at Chelsea on Tuesday and Briarwood on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Spartans will play in the Battle at the Border tournament in Tennessee.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Last Saturday, the Mountain Brook cross-country team competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. The Mountain Brook girls finished second as a team, while the boys placed sixth.

Reagan Riley was the top runner for the girls team, as she finished second with a time of 17:56 in her 5K race. Clark Stewart finished 10th and Lucy Benton finished 12th. Kennedy Hamilton (29th), Hunter Anderson (37th), Virginia Averyt (65th) and Anne Lichty (107th) also scored points.

Clayton Collins paced the boys team, coming across the line 14th overall. Davis Plowden (37th), Harry Clark (51st), Austen Webb (66th), Bibb Albright (76th), George Pelekis (89th) and Denton Russell also scored points.

