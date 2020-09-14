The Reset: Fall teams have strong week

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football 2020 Mountain Brook players listen to Head Coach Chris Yeager’s pep talk before a game between Mountain Brook and Huffman on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Viking Stadium in Huffman.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team earned a hard-fought region victory over Huffman last Friday, 28-7. The Spartans are now 2-0 in Class 6A, Region 5 play. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This Thursday, Mountain Brook hosts Shades Valley in another region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team played a single match last week, knocking off area opponent Briarwood in straight sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-11). In the match:

Celie Field: seven kills, one block, one ace, three digs.

Hannah Parant: 13 assists, two kills, one block, five aces.

Sims Kilgore: five kills, one block.

Lucy Redden: six kills, one block.

The Spartans are now 12-3 overall on the season. This week, they host Chelsea on Tuesday and Hoover on Wednesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team competed in the Chickasaw Invitational on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the site of the state meet in November. The Mountain Brook teams competed in the “Large Schools” meet, with the girls and boys both finishing second as a team.

Elizabeth Robertson was the top girls finisher, as she placed sixth overall with a time of 19:13.35. Clark Stewart finished 23rd, Lucy Benton placed 26th, Gracie Walker was 47th and Mary Katherine Malone was right behind her.

For the boys, Clayton Collins was the top finisher, followed by John Roberts, Harry Clark, Denton Russell and Davis Plowden.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.