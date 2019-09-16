The Reset: Volleyball wins Rocky Top Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ann Vandevelde The Mountain Brook volleyball team won the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tenn., on Sept. 14, 2019.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team remained unbeaten with a 49-35 win over Spain Park last Friday. Click here for a recap of the Spartans’ victory.

This Friday, the Spartans travel to Vestavia Hills to face an undefeated Rebels squad.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team had a stellar week, winning all 11 matches it played and improving to 27-5 overall.

During the week, the Spartans picked up a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 wins, sweeping Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and Spain Park on Thursday in three sets. Over the weekend, Mountain Brook traveled to Sevierville, Tenn., to play in the Rocky Top Classic. The Spartans won all nine matches they played to win the tournament. Their run included wins over Daniel Boone (Tenn.), Lebanon (Tenn.), Coffee County Central (Tenn.), East Bullitt (Ky.), Bryant Station (Ky.), South Warren (Ky.), Dickson County (Tenn.), Lafayette (Ky.) and Station Camp (Tenn.).

Some notable stats from the week:

Grace Carr: 111 kills, 103 digs, 15 aces, 6 blocks

Celie Field: 53 kills, 70 digs, 21 aces

MK Fowlkes: 61 kills, 11 blocks

Ann Vandevelde: 257 assists, 84 digs, 6 aces

Liz Vandevelde: 128 digs

This week, Mountain Brook plays at Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday in an area match, before playing in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.