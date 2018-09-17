The Reset: Football stays unbeaten, volleyball wins tournament

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook takes to the field during a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans rallied in the second half to beat the Jaguars 24-14.

FOOTBALL

Mountain Brook’s football team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 24-14 comeback win over Spain Park on Friday night. This week, the Spartans host Vestavia Hills in another critical Class 7A, Region 3 matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team improved to 16-3 on the season after a strong week last week. On Tuesday, the Spartans improved to 2-0 in Class 7A, Area 6 with a sweep of Hewitt-Trussville. The Spartans’ only loss of the week came as part of a tri-match on Thursday, as they defeated James Clemens (25-19, 25-8) before losing to Hoover (25-20, 13-25, 12-15).

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook won seven matches to win the Back to Boro Tournament in Siegel, Tennessee. The Spartans knocked off Page (TN), Hazel Green, McGavock (TN), Nashville Christian (TN), Cookville (TN), Nolensville (TN) and Jasper to win the title. Grace Carr earned MVP honors for the tournament. This week, Mountain Brook plays a pair of area foes, visiting Spain Park on Tuesday and hosting John Carroll on Thursday. The Spartans will play in the Huntsville Ironman Tournament over the weekend.

Some notable stats from the week:

Ann Vandevelde: 217 assists, 76 digs, 6 aces, 11 kills, 2 blocks

Carr: 108 kills, 12 aces, 77 digs, 8 blocks

Ellie Dayhuff: 43 kills, 20 blocks

Liz Vandevelde: 12 aces, 116 digs, 12 assists

Mary Katherine Fowlkes: 38 kills, 8 blocks

Greer Golden: 16 kills, 15 blocks

CROSS-COUNTRY

Mountain Brook’s cross-country teams swept Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday in Trussville. The boys won 21-37, while the girls won 21-34. Hunter Harwell won the boys race with a 5K time of 17:12.4, while Joseph Pitard (17:47.76), Gram Denning (17:53.36) and Parker Balzli (18:03.52) swept the third, fourth and fifth positions.

Lily Hulsey won the girls race in 21:01, with Elizabeth Robertson (22:33.37) and Catherine Sims (22:33.37) coming home third and fourth, respectively.

