The Reset: Spartans improve to 5-0

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook players go over game footage on the side line during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Frank Nix Stadium - Shades Valley High School in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team put forth another strong showing last Friday night, running away from Shades Valley in a Class 6A, Region 5 contest. Click here for a full recap of the contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team won a couple area matches last week and advanced to the semifinals of the Battle at the Border Tournament in Tennessee.

During the week, the Spartans swept Chelsea and Briarwood by 3-0 scores. Over the weekend, the Spartans notched wins over Ravenwood (2-0), St. Agnes (2-1) and Siegel (2-1). They lost to Collierville twice (2-0, 2-1), Brentwood (2-0) and Maryville (2-0).

Some stats from the week:

Lucy Redden: 10 aces, 57 kills, 56 digs, 6 blocks

Hannah Hitson: 37 kills, 9 blocks, 25 digs

Alice Garzon: 27 kills, 13 blocks

Greer Golden: 66 kills, 20 blocks, 12 digs

Hannah Parant: 13 aces, 27 kills, 11 blocks, 164 assists, 68 digs

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Spain Park on Thursday and plays in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend. The Spartans are now 20-7 on the season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Reagan Riley finished second overall in the girls 5,000-meter run on Friday at The Southern Showcase in Huntsville. She posted a time of 17:27.71, beating the next competitor by 26 seconds. Clark Stewart (25th) and Lucy Benton (35th) also ran well, with Hunter Anderson, Kennedy Hamilton and Virginia Averyt also posting times.

On the boys side, Clayton Collins led the Spartans with a time of 16:07, good for 61st overall. Davis Plowden was also in the top 100 of the prestigious event, with Austen Webb, George Pelekis, Bibb Albright and Denton Russell also running.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.