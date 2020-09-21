The Reset: Football, girls cross-country win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Shades Valley at MBHS Mountain Brook running back Michael Brogan (32) runs the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. The Spartans defeated Shades Valley by a score of 24-7. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team did not play its best game, but earned a 24-7 region win over Shades Valley last Thursday. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, Mountain Brook takes a break from region play and travels to the top-ranked Class 7A team in Thompson.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team picked up a Class 6A, Area 9 win over Chelsea last Tuesday, knocking off the Hornets in straight sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-15).

On Thursday, the Spartans fell to Hoover in four sets (25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22). Here are some stats from the week of play:

Celie Field: 14 kills, 13 aces, eight digs.

Lilly Gilbert: 15 kills, 10 digs, two aces.

Hannah Hitson: 13 kills, two blocks, three digs, five aces.

Sims Kilgore: 14 kills, three blocks, three digs.

Hannah Parant: 38 assists, five aces, 11 digs.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Oak Mountain on Tuesday and plays at area foe Homewood on Thursday. This weekend, the Spartans play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Mountain Brook had a successful weekend at the Oak Mountain Invitational at Heardmont Park last Saturday. The Spartans girls defeated the defending Class 7A champ Auburn 42-48, while the boys finished fourth. Elizabeth Robertson won the race, running 19:09 and 34 seconds faster than anyone else. Clark Stewart (fourth), Mary Katherine Malone (sixth), Lucy Benton (15th) and Gracie Walker (16th) also scored for the team.

Clayton Collins (10th), Harry Clark (20th), John Roberts (27th), Denton Russell (30th) and Davis Plowden (32nd) were the top runners for the boys team. The junior varsity girls won their race and the boys finished second.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.