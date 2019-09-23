The Reset: Volleyball wins HeffStrong Tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vickie Nichols The Mountain Brook volleyball team won the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park High School on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team remained unbeaten on the season with a 14-7 win over Vestavia Hills last Friday night. Click here for a full recap of the Spartans’ big win.

This week, the Spartans take their open week.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team continued its incredible run of late, capping off last week by winning the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park on Saturday. The Spartans won all seven matches during the week, improved to 34-5 overall, and have won 20 straight matches over the last two weeks.

On Tuesday, Mountain Brook swept Hewitt-Trussville in three sets to improve to 4-0 in Class 7A, Area 6 play. On Saturday, the Spartans won all six matches to run through the tournament. In their run to the title, they knocked off St. John Paul II, Clay-Chalkville, Gardendale, Northridge and Grissom, before beating Spain Park 25-18, 25-21 in the final.

Some notable stats from the week:

Grace Carr: 54 kills, two blocks, 40 digs, eight aces

Hannah Hitson: 23 kills, seven blocks, eight digs, six aces

Celie Field: 23 kills, five blocks, 30 digs, nine aces

Ann Vandevelde: 107 assists, 38 digs, five kills, three aces, three blocks

This week, Mountain Brook plays at John Carroll on Tuesday in an area match and plays in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams participated in the Randolph Cross Country Classic last Tuesday, with the Spartans boys and girls teams sweeping the top honors. The girls were particularly dominant, scoring 21 points. Hewitt-Trussville was second with 42. Reagan Riley and Lily Hulsey crossed the line first and second, respectively, with times of 19:17 and 19:25. Sabina Ortiz, Tessa Allen and Alex Pitts took the fifth through seventh spots as well.

The boys posted a winning score of 29, ahead of second-place Randolph’s 59. Parker Balzli paced the team with a 16:52, good for second place. He was immediately followed by teammates Eric Alexander and Jones Dyleski. Duncan Hulsey finished 10th.

