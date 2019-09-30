The Reset: Cross-country competes in prestigious event

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Parker Balzli runs during the Class 7, Section 3 cross country meet on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team was off last week. This week, the Spartans return to action with a Class 7A, Region 3 game at home against Oak Mountain on Friday night.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team put together a strong week, as has been the case so often this season. The Spartans knocked off Class 7A, Area 6 opponent John Carroll in straight sets last Tuesday before making a run through Hoover’s difficult Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

During the tournament, Mountain Brook beat Baker (25-13, 25-8), Providence Christian (25-14, 25-20), Athens (25-17, 25-18), Hoover (27-25, 28-26) and Jasper (25-18, 25-19) without dropping a set. In the final, the Spartans fell to Hoover in three sets (25-22, 22-25, 9-15).

Some notable stats from the week:

Grace Carr: 57 kills, 63 digs, four aces

Celie Field: 39 kills, two blocks, 29 digs, two aces

MK Fowlkes: 39 kills, three blocks, two aces

Ann Vandevelde: 133 assists, three aces, nine kills, 29 digs, three blocks

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and travels to Spain Park on Thursday in a pair of area matches.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams competed in the Ocean State invitational in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, over the weekend. Parker Balzli was the top team finisher in the boys race, as he crossed the line 27th overall in 16:49. Jones Dyleski (42nd), Ben Hill (45th), Eric Alexander (53rd), Duncan Hulsey (57th), Austen Webb (60th) and Jack Bell (63rd) also took part in the boys race. The team finished seventh of 12 elite teams.

In the girls race, Lily Hulsey was the top Mountain Brook finisher. She placed 23rd overall in 19:28. Reagan Riley (28th), Sabina Ortiz (47th), Alex Pitts (63rd), Cate Jones (92nd), Tessa Allen (102nd) and Rosemary Lee (106th) also ran in the race, as the team finished 10th.

