The Reset: Volleyball improves to 30-7

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team took its bye week last week. This week, the undefeated Spartans jump back into Class 7A, Region 3 play with a Thursday night game at Oak Mountain.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Brook’s volleyball team won five of its seven matches last week to improve its record to 30-7 overall. The Spartans improved to 5-0 in area play on Thursday with a straight-sets win over Hewitt-Trussville (25-17, 25-12, 25-11).

Over the weekend, the Spartans played in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament. In pool play, Mountain Brook won three of four, notching wins over Ramsay (25-19, 25-6), Providence Christian (25-22, 25-16) and Helena (25-17, 25-22) before falling to Jasper (21-25, 18-25). In Gold bracket play, the Spartans knocked off Hoover (25-16, 25-23) before being eliminated by McGill-Toolen (25-19, 25-17) in the semifinals. Some stats from the week:

Ann Vandevelde: 142 assists, 17 kills, 6 blocks, 37 digs, 1 ace

Ellie Dayhuff: 32 kills, 13 blocks

Grace Carr: 66 kills, 3 blocks, 8 aces, 41 digs

Liz Vandevelde: 68 digs, 7 aces

Evelyn King: 40 digs, 4 aces

This week, Mountain Brook plays a pair of area contests, at Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and at home against Spain Park on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams ran in the flrunners.com Invitational’s Race of Champions in Lakeland, Florida, over the weekend. The girls team finished second overall and the boys finished fourth in an impressive showing.

In the top 50 in the girls race were Anna Balzli (22nd, 19:25.94), Reagan Riley (36th, 20:01.13), Sabina Ortiz (41st, 20:14.3) and Elizabeth Robertson (50th, 20:30.47). Hunter Harwell (fourth, 16:12.28), Joseph Pitard (16:38.87) and Parker Balzli (49th, 17:24.5) did the same for the boys.

