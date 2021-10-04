The Reset: Volleyball keeps winning, cross-country takes top prize

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Greer Golden (5) spikes the ball over the hands of Spain Park’s Emily Breazeale (6) and Olivia Myers (15) in a matchup between the Spartans and Jags at Spartan Arena on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team took its open date last week. This Thursday, the Spartans host Briarwood in a matchup of top five teams and Class 6A, Region 5 foes.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team won all four matches it played last week. The Spartans took down Homewood in straight sets Tuesday evening before winning each leg of a quad-math Saturday, during which they knocked off Hazel Green, Pelham and Hartselle.

Some stats from the week:

Lucy Redden: 5 aces, 36 kills, 15 digs, 1 block

Greer Golden: 5 aces, 24 kills, 11 blocks

Hannah Parant: 7 aces, 16 kills, 8 blocks, 84 assists, 27 digs

Alexandra Carlson: 43 digs, 2.0 serve receive

The Spartans are now 27-10 on the season. This week, Mountain Brook hosts Chelsea on Tuesday and Cullman on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Spartans will play in the Margaretl Blalock Tournament at Homewood.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team competed in the Veterans Park Elite 8 last Thursday, with both the boys and girls teams winning the top prize. In the boys race, three Mountain Brook runners finished in the top 10, as Clayton Collins (third), Davis Plowden (fourth) and Harry Clark (sixth) all put up impressive races.

The girls were extremely impressive as well, with Clark Stewart winning the 5,000-meter race in 19:56. Lucy Benton and Hunter Anderson came across in fourth and fifth place, while Kennedy Hamilton and Virginia Averyt were ninth and 10th as well.

