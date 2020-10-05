The Reset: Cross-country hosts Veterans Park Elite 8

× Expand Erin Nelson AHSAA State Cross Country Mary Katherine Malone, right, at the state tournament last November.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team took an open date last week. The Spartans are back in action this week with a Class 6A, Region 5 game at Briarwood.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-23, 27-25) over John Carroll last Tuesday to begin a week of action. On Thursday, the Spartans lost a tight five-setter to Jasper (25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11), rallying to force a fifth set after dropping the first two.

Mountain Brook also lost a pair of matches it played at Hartselle on Saturday, losing in four sets apiece to Pelham and Hartselle. Here are some stats from the week:

Celie Field: 35 kills, 39 digs, six aces, three blocks.

Greer Golden: 37 kills, four blocks.

Hannah Parant: 136 assists, 11 aces, five blocks, 16 digs.

Evelyn King: 39 digs, three aces.

Lilly Gilbert: 21 kills, 31 digs, three aces.

Hannah Hitson: 19 kills, six blocks.

Sims Kilgore: 20 kills, two blocks.

The Spartans are now 19-9 on the season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team ran in the Veterans Park Elite 8 on Thursday, with the girls placing second as a team and the boys finishing seventh. For the girls, Mary Katherine Malone (fourth) and Kennedy Hamilton (fifth) were in the top five, with Clark Stewart (12th), Lucy Benton (13th) and Gracie Walker (33rd) also scoring. Clayton Collins (14th), Harry Clark (22nd), John Roberts (28th), Bibb Albright (43rd) and Davis Plowden (45th) were the top boys runners.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.