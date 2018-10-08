The Reset: Football shuts out Oak Mountain, volleyball splits

× Expand Jimmy J. Mitchell Mountain Brook's Daniel Wilbanks (8) scores a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team won its sixth straight game to open the season, as the Spartans defeated Oak Mountain, 21-0, on Thursday night. This week, the Spartans travel to Hewitt-Trussville in a battle of unbeaten teams in Class 7A, Region 3.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Brook’s volleyball team split a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 matches last week and now sits with a 31-8 overall record (6-1 in area). On Tuesday, the Spartans took care of Vestavia Hills in four sets (25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23). But on Thursday, Mountain Brook was upset by Spain Park in four (25-27, 29-27, 20-25, 24-26). Some notable stats from the week:

Ann Vandevelde: 71 assists, 45 digs, 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 block

Ellie Dayhuff: 19 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs

Grace Carr: 32 kills, 29 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Homewood on Tuesday and heads to John Carroll on Thursday before playing in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.