The Reset: Cross-country sweeps in Georgia

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Track. The Mountain Brook High School cross-country teams swept the Atlanta Classic titles Oct. 9, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team earned a key Class 6A, Region 5 win last Thursday with a 14-0 triumph over Briarwood. Click here for the full story of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans head to Homewood on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team capped off the regular season with three regular season match wins last week and played in the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood over the weekend.

During the week, the Spartans beat Chelsea, Jasper, Cullman, Tuscaloosa County, Montgomery Academy and Alexandria. Their losses were to Spain Park and Bayside Academy.

Some stats from the week:

Lucy Redden: 64 kills, 4 blocks, 22 digs

Greer Golden: 50 kills, 11 blocks, 14 digs

Hannah Hitson: 36 kills

Hannah Parant: 16 aces, 20 kills, 185 assists, 58 digs

Alexandra Carlson: 5 aces, 69 digs

This week, the Spartans host the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams swept the Atlanta Classic on Saturday, with the boys and girls teams winning the team title at Clinton Farms in Georgia.

Reagan Riley won the girls race in the championship division, posting a time of 18:23.9. Clark Stewart finished third, Hunter Anderson placed seventh and Lucy Benton came across 15th to lead the Spartans.

Kennedy Hamilton, Mary Katherine Malone and Callie Kent also contributed to the team score.

The Mountain Brook boys placed three in the top 10, with Clayton Collins (second), Davis Plowden (third) and Austen Webb (ninth) posting strong finishes. Harry Clark was 11th and George Pelekis was 17th. Bibb Albright and Charles Vaughan also scored points.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.