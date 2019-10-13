The Reset: Volleyball wins Blalock, football wins in dramatic fashion

× Expand Photo courtesy of VIckie Nichols The Mountain Brook volleyball team won the Margaret Blalock Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Homewood High School.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team prevailed with a heroic two-point conversion to beat Hewitt-Trussville 11-10 last Friday, as the Spartans remained unbeaten. Click here for a full recap of the play and the game.

This Friday, the Spartans head to Thompson in a battle for the top spot in Class 7A, Region 3.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team put together a perfect week last week, winning nine matches to improve to 50-7 overall. The Spartans won all 20 sets they played during the week.

On Tuesday, Mountain Brook swept Hoover in three sets (25-22, 25-16, 25-13) after splitting a pair of matches with the Bucs in the Over the Mountain Tournament. The Spartans then swept Class 7A, Area 6 opponent Hewitt-Trussville (25-12, 25-8, 25-10) on Thursday, as they celebrated seniors Ann Vandevelde, Liz Vandevelde, Grace Carr, MK Fowlkes and Kate Amberson.

Mountain Brook swept its way through the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend as well. The Spartans defeated Madison Academy (25-7, 25-11), Ramsay (25-7, 25-22), Grissom (25-11, 25-21) and Thompson (25-12, 26-24) in pool play. In the quarterfinals, Mountain Brook beat Vestavia Hills (25-14, 25-22). The Spartans saved their two most impressive victories until the end, as they beat McGill-Toolen (25-20, 25-19) and Hoover (25-19, 25-13) to win the tournament.

Some notable stats from the week:

Grace Carr: 96 kills, 87 digs, seven aces, three blocks

Celie Field: 43 kills, 65 digs, 15 aces, six blocks

Liz Vandevelde: 116 digs

MK Fowlkes: 49 kills, three blocks

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Jasper on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams excelled at the Dew It on the Trails race in Decatur on Saturday. The girls team won the event, while the boys placed second. Reagan Riley took home the top honor for the girls, winning the race by seven seconds in 18:42. Elizabeth Robertson (third, 18:52), Lily Hulsey (fourth, 19:02), Tessa Allen (sixth, 19:20), Lucy Benton (seventh, 19:25) and Alex Pitts (10th, 19:34) all ran in the top 10 for the Spartans. Parker Balzli was the top boys runner, as he finished fourth in 16:03. Jones Dyleski (11th), Eric Alexander (12th) and Ben Hill (14th) were also in the top 15.

