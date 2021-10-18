The Reset: Junior High cross-country sweeps Metro

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Junior High School The Mountain Brook Junior High School cross-country teams swept the Metro South Championships on Oct. 14, 2021. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Junior High School.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team locked up the Class 6A, Region 5 title with a 49-14 win over Homewood last Thursday. Click here for the recap of the game.

This week, the Spartans wrap up region play against Chelsea on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team defeated Briarwood 3-0 and Homewood 3-0 last Tuesday to claim the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament championship.

Some stats from the tournament:

Greer Golden: 21 kills, 8 blocks

Lucy Redden: 15 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs

Hannah Hitson: 14 kills, 2 blocks

Hannah Parant: 6 kills, 63 assists, 4 aces

The Spartans are now 36-12 on the year. They begin play at the 6A North Super Regional against Southside-Gadsden on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams swept the 30th annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday, with the boys and girls teams claiming the top team honors.

In the girls race, Reagan Riley won the whole thing, blowing away the rest of the field by over a minute. She won the race in 18:08, with teammate Lucy Benton coming across second in 19:26. Mary Katherine Malone was fourth, Hunter Anderson finished sixth and Kennedy Hamilton was ninth to give the Spartans five in the top 10. Virginia Averyt and Callie Kent scored points for the team as well.

The boys placed three runners in the top 10. They were led by Clayton Collins, who finished second overall. Davis Plowden finished fourth and Harry Clark earned 10th. George Pelekis (14th), Bibb Albright (17th), Denton Russell (21st) and Braden Little (29th) scored for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook Junior High’s cross-country team dominated the Metro South Championship last Thursday at Veterans Park, sweeping both the boys and girls titles. The victories capped off an undefeated season for the team and coach Randy Stephens said are were 134 athletes on the squad this year.

Georgia Jane Stuckey won the girls race with a time of 12:56 in the 2-mile race. Kate Martin, Kayman Hamilton and Addie Bazemore finished seventh through ninth, while Anna Erdberg (11th) and Mary Lynne Hennessy (16th) were also in the top 20.

Braden Little won the boys race in 11:18, with teammates Joseph Spencer (fourth), Sam Eagan (sixth) and Brooks Bazemore (eighth) joining him in the top 10. James Flack and Park Holley finished 16th and 17th as well.

